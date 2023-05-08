GloRilla Channels '90s Influences for Kappa and PLT Collab: 'Always Wanted to Dress Like Them' (Exclusive)

The Memphis hitmaker breaks down her new collab with PrettyLittleThing and Kappa exclusively with PEOPLE

By
Published on May 8, 2023 06:00 PM
GloRilla Channels '90s Fashion Influencesfor Kappa and PrettyLittleThing Collection
GloRilla for Kappa and PrettyLittleThing. Photo: PrettyLittleThing

When it comes to her art, GloRilla is always several steps ahead of the game.

That's what's led her to a breakthrough 12 months with hits "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and the Cardi B-featuring "Tomorrow 2," and it's also why her hot streak has only extended in 2023 thanks to a festival run that includes Coachella — or Glochella, as she called it in April.

But for her latest team-up, the 23-year-old Memphis MC is taking a few steps back to the '90s as she channels an era that she credits for inspiring much of today's fashion.

GloRilla Channels '90s Fashion Influences for Kappa and PrettyLittleThing Collection
GloRilla for Kappa and PrettyLittleThing. PrettyLittleThing

"I think the '90s era was a big time in fashion. Like, probably one of the best times ever in fashion. I feel like the '90s inspired a lot," Glo tells PEOPLE exclusively about being the face of PrettyLittleThing and Kappa's first-ever co-branded capsule collection reminiscent of the time period.

"Aaliyah, TLC, Beyoncé Knowles, Destiny's Child. I love them," she adds of her fashion influences. "I used to always want to dress like them, but I knew I was gonna get a whooping. I was born in '99, I used to want to [dress like them] so bad."

For her new collab with both clothing brands, Glo is channeling some of the fashion icons that she's always wanted to, thanks to the 31-piece collection.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

GloRilla Channels '90s Fashion Influences for Kappa and PrettyLittleThing Collection
GloRilla for Kappa and PrettyLittleThing. PrettyLittleThing

As the brands detail it, the collection promises the flair of vintage sportwear and streetwear while simultaneously delivering PrettyLittleThing's core values of making women feel confident. Complete with branded tracksuits, crop tops, zip-up unitards, bralets, varsity dresses, cargo co-ords and more, it combines both comfort and style — enough to get the "Internet Trolls" talking.

After repping the collection's many looks for a shoot in Joshua Tree with photos now exclusively shared by PEOPLE, Glo explains that when she got the call about teaming up with Kappa and PrettyLittleThing, it all made sense.

"I was super excited because I love PrettyLittleThing and I love Kappa, too," she says. "And so when it was presented to me I was so excited… I wanted to go ahead and take pictures in them when I saw what they had, but yeah I was excited. I know everybody else gonna love it."

GloRilla Channels '90s Fashion Influences for Kappa and PrettyLittleThing Collection
GloRilla for Kappa and PrettyLittleThing. PrettyLittleThing

Glo's admiration for the '90s extends beyond just what she she's rocking, too. As she tells PEOPLE, Aaliyah is "definitely somebody I look up to" on stage as well. This year alone, the Grammy nominee — who was recognized in the best rap performance category — has learned a lot about commanding a crowd of her own at a festival like Coachella.

As she tells PEOPLE, the biggest lesson she has learned this year is that it's all about "entertaining people."

"You gotta keep 'em entertained," she says. "I've been having 'em for 45 minutes, so it's really keeping the crowd hype and keeping them entertained through your whole show and just putting your all into it."

Putting her all into her latest looks, Glo's team-up with Kappa and PrettyLittleThing will launch on May 9, which is, well, "Tomorrow 2."

Related Articles
PROJECT RUNWAY -- Season:19 -- Pictured: Christian Siriano -- (Photo by: Ramona Rosales/Bravo)
Alicia Silverstone, Julia Fox and More Will Guest Star on New Season of 'Project Runway: All-Stars'
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach - Runway
See Fitness Pro Denise Austin Model the Same Pink Swimsuit She Wore in the '90s: 'Longevity Baby!' 
Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the Cleobella Mother's Day Tea Party with Katherine Schwarzenegger at The Coast Lounge at Palisades Villages on May 06, 2023 i
Maria Shriver and Daughters Christina and Katherine Schwarzenegger Wear Matching Dresses to L.A. Event 
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Channel the ’70s in Throwback Looks for Gala Event.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Channel the '70s in Throwback Looks for Gala Event
American gymnast Simone Biles is photographed in her wedding dress on her balcony while getting ready for the big day as she ties the knot with Jonathan Owens in Cabo San Lucas. Also pictured getting a shave on his balcony.
Simone Biles' Wedding Dress Featured a 'Crucial' High Slit to Make Her Appear Taller: 'I'm So Petite'
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in Vanderpump Rules . https://www.bravotv.com/vanderpump-rules/season-10/videos/raquel-leviss-turned-a-new-leaf-in-her-relationship-with-james. Credit: Bravo; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in 'Vanderpump Rules' Sneak Peek
Blake Lively Hoka sneakers TOUT
Blake Lively Is the Latest Celebrity Mom to Step Out in These Supportive Sneakers
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Rachel Brosnahan Dashes from Stage to Gala on 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window' Opening Night (Exclusive)
Doja Cat Displays New Back Tattoo of Bat
Doja Cat Reveals Massive Back Tattoo of a Bat Skeleton — See Her New Ink!
ACTRESS YARA SHAHIDI Dior
Yara Shahidi Says She Has a 'Sisterhood Vibe' with Fellow Dior Ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy (Exclusive)
Jennie CK campaign
Blackpink's Jennie Teams Up with Calvin Klein for Limited-Edition Capsule Collection
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Steps Out in $6,800 Optical Illusion Jeans That Are Actually Made of Leather
Jennifer Lopez outfit changes
Holy Mother! Jennifer Lopez Wears 5 Glam Looks (and Counting) for 'The Mother' Press Tour 
Versace and Dua Lipa collection
Dua Lipa Lets Her 'Summer Inspirations Go Wild' in New Co-Designed Collection with Donatella Versace 
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Fronts Sunny New Jimmy Choo Campaign: 'Who Is Ready for Summer?!'
Blake Lively Jokes About Taking Her Disco Curled ‘Hair Out on a Date’: ‘We’re Goin’ Steady Now’
Blake Lively Jokes About Taking Her Disco Curled Hair 'Out on a Date': 'We're Goin' Steady Now'