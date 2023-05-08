GloRilla Channels '90s Influences for Kappa and PLT Collab: 'Always Wanted to Dress Like Them' (Exclusive)

When it comes to her art, GloRilla is always several steps ahead of the game.

That's what's led her to a breakthrough 12 months with hits "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and the Cardi B-featuring "Tomorrow 2," and it's also why her hot streak has only extended in 2023 thanks to a festival run that includes Coachella — or Glochella, as she called it in April.

But for her latest team-up, the 23-year-old Memphis MC is taking a few steps back to the '90s as she channels an era that she credits for inspiring much of today's fashion.

GloRilla for Kappa and PrettyLittleThing. PrettyLittleThing

"I think the '90s era was a big time in fashion. Like, probably one of the best times ever in fashion. I feel like the '90s inspired a lot," Glo tells PEOPLE exclusively about being the face of PrettyLittleThing and Kappa's first-ever co-branded capsule collection reminiscent of the time period.

"Aaliyah, TLC, Beyoncé Knowles, Destiny's Child. I love them," she adds of her fashion influences. "I used to always want to dress like them, but I knew I was gonna get a whooping. I was born in '99, I used to want to [dress like them] so bad."

For her new collab with both clothing brands, Glo is channeling some of the fashion icons that she's always wanted to, thanks to the 31-piece collection.

As the brands detail it, the collection promises the flair of vintage sportwear and streetwear while simultaneously delivering PrettyLittleThing's core values of making women feel confident. Complete with branded tracksuits, crop tops, zip-up unitards, bralets, varsity dresses, cargo co-ords and more, it combines both comfort and style — enough to get the "Internet Trolls" talking.

After repping the collection's many looks for a shoot in Joshua Tree with photos now exclusively shared by PEOPLE, Glo explains that when she got the call about teaming up with Kappa and PrettyLittleThing, it all made sense.

"I was super excited because I love PrettyLittleThing and I love Kappa, too," she says. "And so when it was presented to me I was so excited… I wanted to go ahead and take pictures in them when I saw what they had, but yeah I was excited. I know everybody else gonna love it."

Glo's admiration for the '90s extends beyond just what she she's rocking, too. As she tells PEOPLE, Aaliyah is "definitely somebody I look up to" on stage as well. This year alone, the Grammy nominee — who was recognized in the best rap performance category — has learned a lot about commanding a crowd of her own at a festival like Coachella.

As she tells PEOPLE, the biggest lesson she has learned this year is that it's all about "entertaining people."

"You gotta keep 'em entertained," she says. "I've been having 'em for 45 minutes, so it's really keeping the crowd hype and keeping them entertained through your whole show and just putting your all into it."

Putting her all into her latest looks, Glo's team-up with Kappa and PrettyLittleThing will launch on May 9, which is, well, "Tomorrow 2."