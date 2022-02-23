These Best-Selling Jeans Have 36,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon, and They're on Sale for $15
Jeans are an essential wardrobe staple, but if you've been opening your denim drawer less over the past two years, it might be time for a refresh. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a pair that's stylish and pleasant to wear. Plus, they're up to 52 percent off right now.
The Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jeans are one of Amazon's best-selling pairs, receiving more than 36,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who said the style has been their go-to for years thanks to its ″soft and comfortable″ fabric and fit that "holds up nicely all day long."
Made from a mix of polyester and cotton, the jeans offer a little bit of stretch and support your natural curves. The high-waisted style hits at your natural waistline and contours your stomach, while the straight, tapered legs stop just above your ankles, so they're easy to wear with just about any shoe. When the weather gets hotter, you can make the pants even more breathable by rolling up the hems. Plus, the shorter length is perfect for showing off sandals, heels, or flats.
The pants come in over 40 colors and patterns, including classic easy-to-style hues like medium-wash blue, dark navy, and black, along with more spring-ready options such as faded light blue and beige. Each pair is available in a range of sizes, from 4 to 24, and in short, regular, and long lengths. Not sure which one to get? Use the brand's size chart on the product page to figure out your waist size and inseam length.
The price of the jeans varies by color, but a bunch of them are on sale starting at just $15 — a great deal for an everyday wardrobe staple you'll wear on repeat. In addition to the soft fabric, shoppers also said that the "perfect jeans" are flattering and well made. "They are about the only ones I wear," one reviewer wrote. "After two years, they still look brand new, even after washing them weekly."
Head to Amazon to pick up the customer-loved Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda jeans while select colors are still on sale.
