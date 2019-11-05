Gloria Vanderbilt Has Sold Over 22 Million Pairs of These Flattering Jeans — and They’re Only $20 Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

If you love a good deal, you won’t want to miss out on this one: These super popular Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jeans are just $20 on Amazon right now.

The classic jeans are Gloria Vanderbilt’s most popular style — over 22 million pairs have been sold, according to the brand. Described as “the original slimming jean,” they hold the spot as Amazon’s third best-selling jeans, and more than 10,000 people have left rave reviews about them across the internet. Over 2,200 of those are five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, who are absolutely obsessed with the fit and comfort of the bottoms. Made from 73 percent cotton, the stretchy jeans come in 39 different colors and washes and a wide range of sizes, from 4 to 24W. And you can even select the inseam length (short, long, or regular) for each size.

While not every wash is discounted to $20, a majority of the jeans are on sale for various discounts. However, if you want a pair, you’ll want to act fast: Not all of them have every size in stock — currently, the Black, Scottsdale Wash, and Callisto options have the most size availability.

“Perfect jeans, perfect fit, perfect price. I LOVE that these come up to my belly button so my midriff bulge is more hidden. I love that they are smooth to the touch. I love that they aren’t still like regular jeans and bend and move easily with me,” one shopper wrote. “I love that the button hole is the perfect size and easy to button because I have trouble with my hands. I love that they aren’t saggy. Now that I have found them here, I WILL be ordering again. I didn’t know they came in so many colors! Woohoo! No more old lady elastic waistband pants with gathers.”

Customers note that the jeans are soft, stretchy, and fit in all the right places (“I recommend these for ladies who are fed up with trying tons of jeans that are never sized well”). Plus, people have been wearing them for years, and often mention they’ve purchased multiple pairs since the bottoms have become their “go-to jean.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I love how these jeans fit so much that I bought three pairs in different washes. Even though the leg is tapered, it is way more flattering to my curvy figure than the straight leg jeans. While bootcut is flattering and I do own two pairs of that cut, it is not a good look with tennis shoes, and I like that I can roll up the hem or tuck into boots. Very happy with these jeans and would definitely recommend. They fit true to size for me.”

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so make sure to stock up on these Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jeans before the discount (and the product!) disappears.