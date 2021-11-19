The Untamed author wanted to "go out there with my face as it is"

Glennon Doyle Went Makeup-Free on Ellen: 'Everybody Looked at My Naked Face and Nobody Died'

Glennon Doyle decided to let her bareface skin shine during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Untamed author has "always wanted to go on TV without makeup." So when she stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' talk show to promote her new book, Get Untamed: The Journal, she thought it was the right time.

"I don't think makeup is bad: but something about wearing a lot of it on TV makes me feel bad," Doyle, 45, wrote on Instagram. "So many people watch TV. So we're just constantly taking in all these images of ... enhanced faces. And then we look in the mirror and believe that OUR faces need enhancing. That WE are somehow all wrong or not good enough."

Doyle admitted that she struggles with insecurity after seeing so many made-up looks on television, too. "It happens to me, and I don't want to do it to anybody else. But I always DO IT anyway. Cause I get to the TV thing, and I get scared, and they say: 'Are you ready for makeup?' And I say: 'YES PLEASE ALL OF IT,'" she wrote on Instagram.

She added, "I use makeup like armor that maybe no one will see behind."

When Doyle walked into the Ellen DeGeneres Show studios, she built up the courage to say "no" to makeup. "But this week: I DID IT. Ellen was kind enough to invite me to her show to talk about Get Untamed: The Journal, cause Ellen loved it. When the lovely TV people whisked me into hair and makeup I took a deep breath and said: 'No makeup please. I just want to go out there with my face as it is. You know, so my face just looks how faces look,'" Doyle said.

"And then I went out there and everybody looked at my NAKED FACE and nobody died," she said. "I love all your patchy reddish wrinkly zitty greasy old young dry tired perfect faces. Every single one."

While Doyle ditched makeup that day, she did turn to her friends to help her feel great with accessories and awesome hair.

She added, "Thank you to my friend and maker of all my armor like jewelry.... @dru.jewelry. And to my friend @ashleyrachelhair for making my hair pretty!"

After sharing her makeup-free reasoning on Instagram, the comment section was flooded with praise by her celebrity friends. Padma Lakshmi commented with heart emojis, while Alicia Keys added with a string of fire emojis. Selma Blair wrote, "You look amazing."