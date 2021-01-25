The actress said the villain's iconic wardrobe is now housed at Indiana University

Glenn Close Kept All of Her Cruella de Vil Costumes from 101 Dalmatians: 'It Was in My Contract'

During a candid conversation for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, the comedian, 27, told Close, 73, she was "scarily hilarious" as Cruella de Vil in the 1996 action film and its sequel.

"I asked to get some of the original dialogue from the animated feature because she said, 'Chloroform them! Drown them!' It's really horrible stuff," Close said of the role. "I realized the meaner she was, the better she was. I loved that character."

When Davidson asked if she was able to keep Cruella's "fabulous" wardrobe — which featured capes, fur coats, bold prints and, of course, the villain's signature red cigarette holder, the actress revealed, "I got in my contract that I got to keep all my costumes that I wore in the movie."

"Then when they found out how expensive they were, they were unhappy that it was in my contract. They wanted to make another copy, another set, for me," she continued. "I said no."

"So I have all the Cruella costumes from both movies...in fact i have a huge costume collection that's now at Indiana University. It thrills me because I consider costumers as important a collaboration as the director, frankly."

"I'm really proud that all those costumes are going to be saved," she shared.

In October, close paid homage to the character and her iconic wardrobe by throwing together a "homemade" costume inspired by the 101 Dalmatians villain.

The actress revealed on Instagram that she was bringing back the iconic Disney character for Bette Midler's virtual Halloween fundraiser.

"Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER'S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT. I'll be sure to post an invitation when I can. These pictures and video were shot by Seonaid 'Sho' Campbell," Close explained before uploading a series of posts showing off her costume.

The actress then shared the creative way she pulled together the iconic look, telling fans that her cigarette holder was actually a "chopstick painted red," and that she bought her wig online. She even used some leftover wardrobe pieces from one of her other famous movies, The Wife.

"Red gloves with black nails = black gloves with nails under red gloves with cut off tips, Leopard scarf=silk long Johns, Dalmatian puppy ears= local Halloween store, Coat = wardrobe from my movie The Wife," she explained.

Close also touched on how she did her makeup, revealing that she "didn't have a really pale base" so she "tried baby powder."