The actress got engaged to fiancé David Stanley in August 2020

Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz Shares an Intimate Look at Her Wedding Dress Shopping Experience

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz was "feeling the love" when she went shopping for her wedding dress.

The actress, 35, who got engaged to fiancé David Stanley last summer, couldn't wait to try on some gorgeous gowns at the Los Angeles-based bridal boutique Kinsley James Couture Bridal, for a shopping trip that was documented by Brides.

Going into the day, Ushkowitz said, she knew she tends to "be understated, classic and clean with my fashion choices," so she anticipated her wedding dress to have a similar aesthetic.

"My dream wedding dress in three words, that's really hard ... effortless, romantic and breathtaking," she said on Brides' Instagram Story.

As the day of glitz and glamour progressed, the actress tried on a variety of gowns from designers like Netta BenShabu, Rita Vinieris, Eisen Stein and Marchesa. Initially, Ushkowitz leaned toward form-fitting, mermaid silhouettes, but she quickly realized that she wanted "something with more room!"

"I definitely wanted a beautiful, big train!" she told Brides. "I wanted to represent something that felt very me but an elevated version."

Ushkowitz loved the structured lace couture Eisen Stein ballgown she modeled, but decided that she ultimately wanted a gown that felt a little more playful. When she put on the strapless Marchesa "Everlee" dress last, featuring a tulle appliqué skirt, the star couldn't stop beaming.

"Marchesa always brings a smile to your face and their dresses make you feel good," Ushkowitz said.

By the end of her shopping trip, Ushkowitz did say yes to the dress, but decided to keep the final pick to herself so she can unveil it to everyone on her wedding day.

"I was not expecting to land quite on my dress, [but] it's just a feeling that I went with. Be sure to listen to your gut and your excitement," she said. "Don't let others sway you."

Ushkowitz announced her engagement to Stanley last August on Instagram by showing off her sparkling engagement ring while standing beside Stanley and holding their cute French bulldog, Bear.

"Yes, a million times, yes ✨," the actress captioned the post.