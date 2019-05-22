Glamsquad Launched Its First Makeup Collection — and PEOPLE Readers Can Get an Exclusive Discount on It

By now, you’ve likely heard of Glamsquad — but in case you haven’t, let us be the first to introduce you. The beauty on-demand company brings its many services directly to your home so you can enjoy a little pampering from the comfort of your couch. Whether you’re in desperate need of a pedicure for summer, some bridal makeup for your big day, or you just want to treat yourself to a weekly blowout, Glamsquad has you covered with its team of experienced professionals.

But if you don’t have time for a fabulous glam sesh, good news! The company recently launched a collection of beauty products, so you can wake up and makeup like a seasoned professional. The collection is made up of four core products including a feather-light hydrating and setting mist, a smoothing radiant face primer, a cream highlighting stick (available in three gorgeous hues), and a moisturizing tinted lip balm that comes in four buildable colors.

Even better? Glamsquad is giving PEOPLE readers a chance to sample its newest makeup collection for a major discount. Just enter our exclusive promo code PEOPLE at checkout to score 20 percent off any of the four new products or any of its hair products, too. Yes, we’re serious! (Note: The code doesn’t work on any of Glamsquad’s services.) We were given the opportunity to test a few of the products for ourselves, and trust us when we say, you need the tinted lip balm to keep in your purse this summer. The hydrating, Vitamin E-infused formula and the subtle lip color all add up to perfection in a tube. This exclusive Glamsquad promo code expires on June 9, so you’d better hurry if you want to treat yourself to its newest makeup collection. Keep scrolling to shop all of the new products!

Glamsquad

Buy It! Ah-Mazing Setting & Hydrating Mist, $17.60 with code PEOPLE (orig. $22); glamsquad.com

Glamsquad

Buy It! Morning Glow Radiant Face Primer, $22.40 with code PEOPLE (orig. $28); glamsquad.com

Glamsquad

Buy It! Enlightened Highlighter in Luminous Rose, $22.40 with code PEOPLE (orig. $28); glamsquad.com

Glamsquad

Buy It! Take a Tint Lip Balm, $14.40 with code PEOPLE (orig. $18); glamsquad.com