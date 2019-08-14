Amazon Shoppers Have Crowned This $24 Sports Bra the ‘Most Comfortable Bra Ever’

Image zoom

Say goodbye to painful underwire!

The struggle to find a supportive yet comfortable sports bra is over, according to Amazon reviewers who call the retailer’s most reviewed sports bra, the no-bounce, full-support bra from Glamorise, a “Godsend,” “workhorse bra,” and “the most comfortable bra ever.”

The popular piece features quick drying, breathable fabric along with reinforced cups, thick straps, and a full-coverage design to provide maximum comfort and support, ensuring you can power through workouts. The wireless, machine-washable bra has earned an impressive 4,600 perfect ratings, in addition to more five-star reviews than any other sports bra on Amazon. Shoppers love its affordable price point, too.

Image zoom

Buy It! Glamorise Women’s Plus Size No-Bounce Full-Support Sport Bra, $23.27–$53.35; amazon.com

Owners claim it lifts and keeps everything in place — without crushing or digging — through cardio, HIIT routines, and other intense workouts. “I love this bra!” another chimed in. “I work out almost daily doing weights, running, and sometimes doing jump rope. I’m held down, but the girls are practically cradled in this bra. And I honestly didn’t have to think about my chest at all while running today. This is a seriously comfortable sports bra.”

It’s also the go-to, everyday bra for those with active lifestyles or occupations, too. “I’ve been wearing this sports bra since 2013,” one reviewer wrote. “I work busy shifts in a big city hospital. Before these bras, these 38 DD girls would be going every which way, but since — they stay right where I put them. From the gym to the supermarket, these won’t let you down.”

And while many bras are only available in a small range of sizes, this inclusive design comes in bands from 34 to 42 and cup sizes from C to G. Reviewers who purchased the piece in a “sister size” claim the performance bra fit them, too.

“I’ve tried on so many sports bras and repeatedly struck out,” one reviewer shared. “This one gets the gold star for me! I’m an odd size — 32 DD, so finding a snug fit with support is very tricky for me. This one doesn’t come in my size so I just went up to my sister size, 34 D and it fits great. For not having an underwire I get such nice perky lift! And for not having an underwire this little guy packs a punch. Good coverage, good support, good going glamorise.”

If those praise-filled reviews aren’t convincing enough, we’ll just leave you with one more compelling take on the super comfy sports bra: “Seriously it’s like a hug for your tatas. 10/10 would recommend.”