How Angela Bassett Pulled Off Three Red Carpet Hair Looks in Three Days

Angela Bassett did the thing — and she did it all weekend, hitting up the NAACP Image Awards, the SAG Awards and the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

And for each event, the actress transformed her look from head to toe, stepping out in one glam look after another with the perfect hair style to match, thanks to her hairstylist Randy Stodghill,

Here, Stodghill reveals his strategy going into the 72-hour beauty whirlwind and how he created the trio of styles.

"Leading up to the awards weekend, a lot of preplanning was involved," Stodghill tells PEOPLE. "Although Miss Angela is a woman who knows what she wants, she allows me the freedom to create."

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star first stepped out at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night — where she won entertainer of the year — wearing a white Greta Constantine jumpsuit with exaggerated sleeves. For this show, she wore her hair in soft waves with blunt bangs.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

"For the NAACP Image Awards, I wanted to go for a hairstyle that was fresh and effortless to complement the overall look for the evening," Stodgill shares.

"I started off this look by blow drying the hair with the Olivia Garden SuperHP Hair Dryerin a free- hand motion until the hair was nearly dry," Stodghill added in a press release. Using the hair dryer took very little time, he said, adding that the dryer "locks in moisture and eliminates frizz."

Before the hair was completely dry, he went in with the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Speed XL Hairbrushto add. Once dry, he used the Olivia Garden Titanium + Ion 1.25" Curling Ironto create the waves.

"This curling iron has phenomenal dual heaters that make sure each curl is evenly spiraled and fabulous," he said. He used the Olivia Garden Titanium + Ion Flat Iron on Bassett's bangs and the Olivia Garden Fingerbrush to smooth them.

For the SAG Awards the next night, Bassett wore a bright yellow Giambattista Valli Couture gown. The show-stopping dress required a bold hairstyle to go with it — and Stodghill delivered.

"For the SAG awards I wanted a hairstyle that was voluminous, airy and in its natural curl texture, complementing the softness of her gown," Stodghill tells PEOPLE.

courtesy of D’Andre Michael

To create the look, Stodghill used the same products from Olivia Garden that he had the night before. When using the hair dryer, though, he used the diffuser attachment to nurture Bassett's curls as they dried.

"When the hair was dry I used the Olivia Garden Aurora OG Brushto relax the texture of the hair and prep it for the next step," Stodghill said in a press release. "I continued to style the hair once it was perfectly dry with the Olivia Garden Titanium + Ion 1.25" Curling Ironto add in some more defined waves and vary the texture throughout the hair."

Courtesy of D’Andre Michael

To finish, he used the flat iron to soften the hairline and then used the hair dryer's diffuser attachment again to add one final burst of volume.

For her third red carpet in three days, Bassett attended the Costume Designers Guild Awards wearing a black Moschino suit. Her hair for the night was a toned-down version of her SAG Awards look, with her natural curls cascading off her shoulders.

Monica Schipper/Getty

Stodghill, who has created many of Bassett's beautiful hair looks as of late, tells PEOPLE that it's always a joy to work with her. "The process of getting ready with Miss Angela is always a great vibe to create," he shares.