Gisele Bündchen Parties with Pals at Rio de Janeiro Carnival

On Sunday, the Brazilian model, 42, shared footage of herself dancing in the streets during Rio's world-famous carnival

By
Published on February 20, 2023 11:05 AM
Gisele Bündchen is enjoying the single life with a fun night at Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival
Gisele Bündchen enjoys Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival. Photo: DESI/BACKGRID

Gisele Bündchen is in party mode!

On Sunday, the 42-year-old supermodel, author, mom and entrepreneur shared footage of her dancing in the streets of Rio de Janeiro during the city's world-famous carnival.

In the clips, Bündchen parties with a group of friends wearing low-rise white jeans and a cropped "Brahma" T-shirt. She is also shown smiling excitedly and waving her arms from side to side as the glitzy carnival floats pass in front of her.

The mom-of-two also shared pre-event footage of her shouting "Bravo!" among a group of friends surrounding a pool table. She can then be seen prompting staff to start dancing — with everyone in attendance cheering approval.

In a final clip, Gisele holds the camera in selfie mode as more than a dozen people dance and jump along to some music in preparation for the annual celebration.

Gisele Bündchen enjoys Carnival at Camarote Brahma Nº1. Camarote Brahma Nº1, the best event of Rio de Janeiro Carnival party circuit,
Gisele Bündchen enjoys the Rio de Janeiro Carnival. Brazil News/MEGA

Bündchen has been going all out to enjoy the annual Brazilian festival, which runs until Feb. 25.

On Feb. 16, she showed off some of her moves as she prepped for the festive event in her home country.

"Getting in the mood for carnival! 💃🏼✨🎉 Entrando no clima do Carnaval!" she wrote in a post, which showed her throwing some shapes alongside her friend and famous choreographer, Justin Neto.

Smiling and grooving to the beat of "Balança Pema" by Brazilian artist Marisa Monte, Bündchen donned a black sports bra with gray leggings, with her long hair worn down in soft waves. Neto wore a tie-dye, Pac-Man tee and shorts.

Gisele Parties at Carnival in Brazil
Gisele Parties at the Rio Carnival in Brazil. Gisele Bundchen Instagram

The supermodel's party posts follow her first single Valentine's Day since her Oct. 28 divorce from NFL star Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

Last month, a source close to the Bündchen – who shares children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with the NFL legend — revealed to PEOPLE that she is "starting over in a good frame of mind," and feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

The source added that Bündchen "feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook" and that she's looking toward the future with optimism. "She is super charged about her career in the next few months," the source shared at the time.

Earlier this month, a second source pointed out that she has also "been working a lot and just loves it," adding that "she really is in such a good place."

