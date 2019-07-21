Gisele Bündchen Wishes Her Twin a Happy Birthday as Husband Tom Brady Shares Romantic Tribute

Image zoom Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is celebrating her special day with twin sister Patricia!

The pair celebrated their 39th birthday on Saturday, with the supermodel sharing a sweet tribute to her sister on Instagram in Portuguese.

“Happy birthday to my other half! Today separated physically, but always connected at heart,” she also wrote in English alongside a photo of the sisters embracing. “I miss you so much. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world! I love you!”

Friends and family were quick to comment on the post, with fellow supermodel Karlie Kloss writing, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the most incredible sisters ❤️👑👑❤️.”

Gisele’s husband, Tom Brady also commented on the image of the sisters, calling them “super twins.”

“Happy birthday Super Twins!!! The Brady’s love the Bundchen’s!” he wrote.

Later, Brady shared a separate post on Instagram, romantically celebrating his wife’s birthday in her native language.

“Happy Birthday Mamai! Você é a luz que ilumina nossos dias ❤️❤️!!!! Nos te amamos muito!! 🧚‍♀️💕🌈,” the New England Patriots quarterback wrote in Portugese, which translates to, “You are the light that illuminates our days! We love you so much!”

In February, Bündchen and Brady celebrated a decade of marriage, writing heartfelt love letters to one another on social media.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!” the mother of two wrote. “There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto.”

Meanwhile, the NFL star wrote: “Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” he wrote. “Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! #bosslady.”