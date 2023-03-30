Gisele Bündchen Continues Her Commitment to Environmentalist Work with Upcoming Miami Gala: All the Details

Gisele Bündchen is stepping back into the spotlight for an amazing cause that's close to her heart.

The supermodel, author and activist will co-host the Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala next month in her first public appearance in the U.S. since her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady.

"One of the things I've learned in life is that no one does anything alone," Bündchen, 42, tells PEOPLE exclusively, about her partnership with event co-host, Brazil Foundation. "Joining forces with Brazil Foundation, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropist, activist, and influential entertainers, and partnering with organizations working to build a better world creates a much bigger impact."

The star's Luz Foundation, which she founded in 2007 with the objective of supporting humanitarian, educational and environmental causes, first joined forces with the Brazil Foundation in 2020 to form the Luz Alliance Fund, which addresses emergency causes arising from the impacts generated by Covid-19 in the Brazilian territory, according to a news release.

Bündchen adds, "I am happy to be part of this mobilization, helping not only to raise more funds to support regeneration projects, but also to bring more awareness about the role of each one to create a better world."

The May 20 event at Miami's Fairchild Botanical Gardens aims to raise awareness about the importance of investments in the regeneration of Brazilian biomes.

"I intend to continue supporting projects in different Brazilian biomes, because I believe that everything is connected and, if we want to have results, we have to think about regeneration in a broad way, from the forest to the oceans, from the soil to the corals, from small to big creatures," the mother and author said. "Every species of life has its role in the balance of our ecosystems."

She adds, "Everything we need to live comes from nature; it is the source of life. Without her, we couldn't be here."

Last month, the environmentally minded star returned to her homeland to celebrate the festivities surrounding the annual Carnival.

"It was so special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful celebration of our Brazilian culture," she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram.

In January, a source close to Bündchen — who shares children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Brady — told PEOPLE that she is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."