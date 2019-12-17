Gisele Bündchen Wears Candice Swanepoel's Swimsuit Line in Sexy Mirror Selfie

She’s still got it!

Gisele Bündchen, 39, looked as good as ever wearing an army green bikini from friend and fellow supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear line, Tropic of C, in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday.

“Thank you @angelcandices for the beautiful @tropicofc bikini. I loved it!” the Brazillian beauty wrote alongside the photo, seemingly snapped during a beach vacation.

Image zoom Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Founded by the Victoria’s Secret alum in 2018, Tropic of C is a sustainable swimwear line “influenced by nature” and “inspired by the female form,” according to the brand’s website. Swanepoel’s line of trendy one-pieces and two-pieces is committed to raising awareness about eco-friendly consumption.

Bündchen often uses her celebrity platform and large social media platform to speak out about environmental issues.

In September, the fashion icon and friends joined the climate strike in New York City to encourage lawmakers to take action to protect the planet.

“I’m so inspired by all the young people around the world who are leading this #ClimateStrike for action on the climate crisis, the biggest threat to our future,” the star captioned a series of Instagram photos from the nation-wide event. “This strike is an invitation to choose us. Choose our kids, choose humanity, choose our future. There is no Planet B.”

Please join us in supporting our 🌍 visit the link in my bio to find a strike near you or text “CLIMATESTRIKE” to 21333 to stay plugged in! #climatestrike #answerwithaction#ClimateStrike #StrikeWithUs#YouthStrike #ClimateCrisis 💚” she added.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

And on Halloween, Bündchen sweetly proved her devotion to saving the environment by dressing up as Mother Earth to trick-or-treat with her husband, NFL star Tom Brady and their children Benjamin, 10, Vivian Rose, 7. (Brady also shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 12, with actress Bridget Moynahan.)

The supermodel documented the beginning of their family adventure, promising to leave some Unreal peanut butter cups on their doorstep while they went out.

Image zoom Gisele Bündchen/ Instagram

“Alright guys, here we are! Halloween, here we come!” the mom said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. “Happy Halloween everyone!”

For the spooky occasion, Brady, 42, dressed up as a Stormtrooper from Star Wars, complete with a Nerf Gun to ward off any rebels they might encounter on the hunt for sugary snacks.

Image zoom Gisele Bundchen/ Instagram

The Super Bowl champ shared a photo of his costume on Instagram, joking in his caption that he avoided practice with his New England teammates (perhaps he couldn’t get leave from the Clone Wars).

“Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) – Did Not Practice – Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween” Brady wrote alongside the photo, in which he posed on the family’s front steps with their pet dog, Lua.