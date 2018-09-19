Gisele Bündchen Looks Unrecognizable Impersonating Italian Singer Mina on Vogue Italia Cover

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty; Inset: Luigi and Iango

Gisele Bündchen totally transformed her look for the new Vogue Italia cover.

The 38-year-old model put on an auburn wig and modeled dramatic smoky makeup to channel the iconic Italian singer Mina Mazzini as a celebration of the pop star’s impressive 60-year career.

“It’s always fun when I get to play different roles while modeling and feel what is like to look completely different. Thank you to my sweet friends @luigiandiango @gb65 @efarneti@patti_wilson @danielhernandezdh and @ginaedwards_ for making me look like the most iconic italian singer of all times for a day @mina_mazzini_official 😘,” the supermodel wrote on Instagram alongside the cover.

Luigi and Iango

Photographers Luigi and lango shot the cover, and encouraged Bündchen to watch YouTube videos of Mina’s old performances to draw upon her mannerisms and expressions while impersonating her for the shoot.

Bündchen, who’s appeared on 2,000 magazine covers (a true statistic!) over the span of her impressive career, told Vogue earlier this year that she still doesn’t consider herself to be a model.

“I’m not a model,” she said. “Modeling is a job that I do, a career that I’ve had. It allowed me to see the world, and I was well paid for it. But it never defined me.”

She regarded each job during her heyday as just that — a job. “I’m a Cancer, the little crab. Loves the home, her sanctuary, all the cozy things. So I was a fish out of water in fashion. I was always like, ‘Let me go to the job and go home.'”