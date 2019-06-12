Gisele Bündchen Packs on the PDA with Tom Brady in New Instagram Pic: 'My Forever Valentine'

Gisele Bündchen doesn’t need a holiday to celebrate her love for husband Tom Brady.

On Wednesday, the supermodel, 38, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of herself and Brady, praising him in the caption.

“My forever Valentine,” the Brazilian beauty wrote, in both English and Portuguese.

The sweet shot showed Bündchen and Brady embraced in a kiss as the sun set behind them over the ocean. She was barefoot in white jeans and a flowing floral top. Brady, 41, wore blue jeans, a tan sweater, and matching slip-on sneakers.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bündchen has used Instagram to gush over Brady. In fact, the couple — who have been married since 2009 — both often post loving tributes to one another on their social media platforms.

Most recently, on Mother’s Day, Brady posted a smiley family photograph of Bündchen with their daughter Vivian Lake, 6, and son Benjamin Rein, 9 as well as Brady’s son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 11.

“Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for loving us the way that you do! This picture sums it up!” Brady wrote. “Your family loves being with you cuddling and laughing! We rely on you to hold us up when we are down! You are the rock that holds our family together. And we thank you for being so positive and optimistic … ALWAYS … even when we don’t always want to be that! We love you so much! @gisele ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

That love carries over to Brady and Bündchen’s in-person appearances too. Last month, the pair attended the 2019 Met Gala for the 11th time together, wearing shades of pink as they packed on the PDA while posing on the pink carpet. They also smooched after Brady’s big Super Bowl win back in February.

That same month, the pair celebrating a decade of marriage with a pair of heartfelt love letters and some never-before-seen photos of their wedding.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!” she wrote. “There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto.”

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” said Brady. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” he wrote. “Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! #bosslady.”