Gisele Bündchen Shares Super-Romantic Smooch With Husband Tom Brady at Sister's Wedding

One week after the Super Bowl, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen headed down to Costa Rica for a vacation that may have been for more than just some fun in the sun.

The power couple both shared snaps kissing one another under a white canopy decorated with tropical flowers that resembles an alter. And if you were thinking the two may have just renewed their vows, they actually were on-hand to celebrate Bündchen’s sister Rafaela’s wedding.

They wore coordinating blue looks to the nuptials with Bündchen wearing a long royal blue maxi dress while Brady went with a light blue shirt with khaki shorts and white sneakers.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! Much love to all,” the model captioned the photo embracing Brady under the canopy.

Brady followed suit, with a photo kissing Bündchen that reads: “Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤ Me and my one and only!! 😍”

During their tropical getaway, Brady posted another (yes, another) pic kissing Bündchen at sunset writing: “This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s! #losingstreakstopsatone 😜❤💯” referring to the Philadelphia Eagles big Super Bowl win.

The two first tied the knot with a church service in Santa Monica, California in 2009. Then they followed the ceremony with another celebration in Costa Rica two months later.

They were dressed in a relaxed beachy vibe then too, with Brady wearing khakis and a white button-down and a vest, while Bündchen went with a a form-fitting sequin dress and her signature loose beach waves.