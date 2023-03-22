Gisele Bündchen Addresses Joaquim Valente Relationship: 'He's a Person That I Admire and Trust'

Gisele Bündchen is revealing some insight into her relationship with Joaquim Valente.

The supermodel has been linked to the jiu-jitsu instructor for several months but when interviewed by Vanity Fair for the publication's April issue and asked about Valente, she stayed vague in her response.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," the 42-year old told the outlet about circulating reports.

Bündchen did sing the trainer's praises though, along with his brothers Pedro and Gui, who also teach martial arts. "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," she said.

Gisele Bündchen on the cover of Vanity Fair's April 2023 issue. Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

Bündchen connected with Valente, along with his brothers Pedro and Gui, when she brought her son, Benjamin, 13, to their Miami-based martial arts academy.

The supermodel and entrepreneur continues to practice martial arts with the Valente brothers alongside her children Benjamin, Vivian Lake, 10, and Jack, 15.

"They're all like senseis," Bündchen said, also asking, "how can I help them to have a person that has that level of integrity and can teach them values?"

She continued: "They're awesome people," she says. "They have created this safe space," she gushed to Vanity Fair.

Bündchen was first seen with the jiu-jitsu pro in November of last year, when the pair visited Provincia de Puntarenas (a province located on Costa Rica's coast), two weeks after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady was finalized. They were joined by the supermodel's two children — son Benjamin and daughter Vivian Lake — and several other people, including one of the kids' school teachers.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers. They are not dating."

Gisele Bündchen for Vanity Fair's April 2023 cover story. Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

Another source told PEOPLE in January that Bündchen and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren't rushing into putting any romantic label on their relationship.

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," the insider said. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

The model was also photographed with Valente last week in Costa Rica, just a month after traveling to Brazil for the country's annual Carnival festivities.

The pair was last seen in the Central American country going for a run together in January.

During their latest outing, Bündchen and Valente walked outside dressed casually with two large dogs beside them. Bündchen's toned abdomen was displayed as she wore a solid-print burnt orange tube top with a short, asymmetrical khaki-colored skirt. Valente wore green running shorts and a dark blue t-shirt.

Bündchen shared a video with the instructor last year on her Instagram, writing that she felt "stronger" since partaking in his classes.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better," she wrote in the post. "I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense."