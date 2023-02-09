Gisele Bündchen Steps Out in Miami in Matching Spandex Set: She 'Loves' Working Again, Says Source

The insider adds that the supermodel has been "in a good place," since finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady on Oct. 28

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 07:58 PM

Gisele Bündchen is feeling content and looking ahead to the future after her divorce from Tom Brady.

On Thursday, the supermodel was spotted in Miami wearing a navy blue workout set and sunglasses while taking what appears to be her new dog out for a walk. The sighting comes after what's been a busy start to 2023 for the star.

The 42-year old model, mom and entrepreneur — who topped Forbes' highest-paid model list from 2002 to 2016 — was recently snapped on set posing in sexy swimsuits for what appears to be a upcoming fashion editorial, which would mark another major comeback to the modeling scene following Bündchen's latest spot in Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection campaign.

"She has been working a lot and just loves it," a source tells PEOPLE. "She really is in such a good place."

EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Her Fit Physique as She Steps Out With a New Dog in Miami
TheImageDirect

Last month, a second insider close to Bündchen shared a similar statement, noting that the industry pro "knows she made the right decision in her life" and that she's "starting over in a good frame of mind," feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Gisele Bündchen and tom brady divorce
Gisele Bundcen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While she's fully stepping back into the modeling arena, Bündchen is also keeping her son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10, close as her family of three adjust to life in Florida.

"She is very happy about living in Miami. The kids will attend school there," the first source says, noting that Bündchen "feels fortunate" that she "gets along" with her NFL quarterback ex, who announced his second retirement from the NFL earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be joining Fox Sports as a broadcaster next year following the eventual end of his NFL career.

"They have the same goals for the kids. She has no bad feelings. She wants Tom to be happy and thrive," the insider adds.

Tom Brady, Gisele
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Since finalizing their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage, the now-exes have been spending time with their teens separately. Brady has taken them on sports-related hangouts while Bündchen has traveled with them for tropical vacations.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Bündchen and her little ones flew to Brazil for an end-of-year vacation in her home country.

Prior to that in November they spent some time in Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, where Bündchen first sparked romance rumors with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, which were shut down by a source at the time.

However, shortly after the two were photographed jogging together in Costa Rica in January, a source told PEOPLE that "Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him." But, it's not a "traditional dating scenario" and they are not putting a label on their bond.

