Gisele Bündchen Returns to Modeling Post-Tom Brady Divorce for New Louis Vuitton Campaign

Gisele Bündchen is back in action.

The supermodel stars in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady.

Louis Vuitton shared several photos and videos of the colorful new campaign to Instagram, including a video starring Bündchen. Set to the jangling sounds of The Rolling Stones tune "She's Like a Rainbow," the video shows the Brazilian supermodel in a swirl of colorful dots cradling purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection while topless and wearing jeans.

Also featured in the new campaign are Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, Devon Aoki, Natalia Vodianova and Liya Kebede.

The collection marks the second collaboration between the fashion house and the celebrated Japanese artist.

"Blending the creativity of Yayoi Kusama and the savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton, the new collection reinterprets the Maison's iconic pieces, infused with the artist's signature motifs," Louis Vuitton's website states. "Celebrating art, audacity, and craftsmanship, Kusama's Painted Dots, Metal Dots, Infinity Dots, and Psychedelic Flower enliven the universe of Louis Vuitton."

Bündchen and Brady, who are parents to Banjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, announced their divorce in October.

Since that time, she has been amping up her presence in the fashion world.

In December, the supermodel was on hand for jewelry brand Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in São Paulo, in her native country of Brazil. She rocked a goddess-inspired look for the evening, including a long shimmery gold dress with a crisscross, peekaboo bodice.

Wearing her hair in a half-up style, she finished the look with all gold accessories, including a stunning statement necklace, earrings, bracelet, heels and clutch.

Bündchen, who has collaborated multiple times with Vivara, shared a video to her Instagram Story of herself in a car on the way to the event, as well as videos from inside of a musical performance.

The overseas outing was six weeks after Bündchen's divorce from Brady was finalized, following 13 years of marriage.

Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized on Oct. 28 in Glades County, Fla. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved, and "irretrievably broken."

Additionally, both parties "are not filing any of their financial disclosures with the Court."