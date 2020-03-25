Gisele Bündchen Sings 'Count on Me' with Kids in Costa Rica Amid Coronavirus, Shares Inspiring Message

Gisele Bündchen is sending “love and light” to everyone!

On Tuesday, Bündchen, 39, shared a sweet video on Instagram of herself and her two children Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, whom she shares with husband Tom Brady, singing the uplifting tune “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars.

In the clip, Bündchen and her kids croon together in harmony while seated on a sofa amid tropical foliage. The family is currently practicing social distancing in Costa Rica amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Though we are going through a very tough time, let’s try and focus on the present, and live the HERE and NOW. Life is a gift,” Bündchen began in her caption.

“Let’s support one another,” she continued before offering ways her followers can be there for the people they love during this time.

“Do you have a friend who knows how to cook? Call him. Know someone who loves to work out? Ask her to teach you some exercises? What about that friend who knows how to meditate? Why not ask for some tips?”

“Around here, we are singing and sending good energy to all. What about you guys at home? What are you all doing? Please tag me in your posts so I can share on my insta stories. That way we can inspire one another! Sending love and light to everyone! #stayhome #hereandnow.”

Bündchen’s post comes amid another transitional period in her life as her husband officially takes the plunge and is leaving the New England Patriots to become a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

In a media call with reporters on Tuesday, including PEOPLE, Brady spoke about his decision to play for the Florida team after becoming a free agent following 20 years with the Patriots.

“There are a lot of things that were intriguing to me about the organization and the players and the coaches and the willingness to try to accomplish what the goal of playing football is, which is to win,” Brady, 42, said.Last week, Bündchen reflected on her family’s many years in Massachusetts as they begin their new journey.

Bündchen — who has been married to Tom Brady for 11 years — shared an Instagram tribute to his time with the New England Patriots on Wednesday after he announced that he’ll be leaving the team now that he’s a free agent.

“What a ride the last decade has been,” wrote the model alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple’s family. “Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories.”

She continued of children Vivian, Benjamin and Brady’s son John Edward, 12, “Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years,” concluded Bündchen. “We will miss you! ❤🙏.”