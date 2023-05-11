Gisele Bündchen Steps Out for a Workout in Miami Following First Met Gala Since Tom Brady Divorce

“She's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things," a source close to Bündchen told PEOPLE earlier this month

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on May 11, 2023 02:25 PM
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen. Photo: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen is staying busy — and keeping fit — in Miami.

The supermodel, who recently hit the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, was spotted Wednesday after a workout.

Wearing a cropped black bra top with a cutout and black leggings from Year of Ours, the 42-year-old showed off her toned abs. Bündchen, who was seen chatting on her phone, wore her long hair pulled back in a braid, black sunglasses and black sneakers. She topped off her workout look with small hoop earrings and a black hobo bag.

Most recently, a luminous Bündchen hit the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a gorgeous Chanel gown.

The Brazilian supermodel — who stepped out solo for fashion's biggest night after her divorce from Tom Brady last year — walked the red carpet wearing a gorgeous white silk tulle Chanel dress embroidered with eye-catching vertical stripes of white sequins.

"She's back to herself, she's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things," a source close to Bündchen told PEOPLE at the time. "She's back to work. [When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode," the source says.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen. MEGA

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Is 'Really Happy' with This 'New Chapter' of Her Life: Source (Exclusive)

"She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter," the source revealed.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, seemed thrilled to be on the red carpet solo — posing gleefully in her dress along with a white silk tulle long Chanel cape embellished with feathers and camellias. She twirled on the carpet, allowing the cape to flutter around her while photographers snapped photos.

Bündchen wore her long brunette hair loose around her shoulders and stayed true to her go-to bronzed-beauty look, complete with a dark-pink lip.

"I wore this dress in a 2006 or 2007 editorial with [Lagerfeld], I wore the same dress," Bündchen said. "So when I was picking a dress, I was like, which dress that is going to be the dress, and I thought this is the one!"

The runway model has been a longtime attendee of the Met Gala, but has been attending the affair with Brady, 45, by her side since their Met Gala debut in 2008, one year before they wed. A source close to the model told PEOPLE in January that, following her split from Brady, Bündchen was "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she felt "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

