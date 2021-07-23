Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Vivian as She Celebrates Her 41st Birthday

The supermodel took a break from the internet and completely embraced nature while enjoying her birthday celebrations with family

On her 41st birthday, all Gisele Bündchen wanted to do was slow down and spend time with her family.

The supermodel and mom to daughter Vivian Lake, 8, son Benjamin Rein, 11, and step-son John "Jack" Edward, 13, decided to take a break from the craziness of everyday life and enjoy the outdoors. After taking advantage of her special family-focused day, Bündchen posted a sweet selfie with daughter Vivian on Instagram, along with other peaceful moments captured from her birthday celebration.

"Thank you all for the sweet and kind birthday wishes. I wanted to give myself a special gift and went to spend some time immersed in nature," Bündchen captioned the photos.

The supermodel explained that she was completely disconnected from the world — even forgoing WiFi for a few days — to really live in the moment.

"Having no internet connection for the past few days was amazing! It has brought me so much clarity, inspiration and joy. Life is the biggest gift and I feel so blessed to have so much love in my life. ❤️🙏," she said.

Bündchen's husband of 12 years, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, wrote a heartfelt comment on her Instagram post. "❤️❤️❤️Te amo muito. So happy to have you home. ❤️❤️❤️," he said.

The NFL veteran, who was drafted in 2000 and spent 19 years with the New England Patriots before making his Buccaneers debut in 2020, recently opened up about the "sacrifice" his career has cost his wife and children Vivian and Benjamin, and Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan).

"Things change as you get older and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," said the athlete, who explained he wants to play until age 45 before considering retirement.

Tom Brady and Gisele family Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and family | Credit: Gisele/Instagram

"My kids and my family is certainly very important and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too," Brady continued.

He's also touched on his support from Bündchen, whom he married in 2009, during an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America.