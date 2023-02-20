Gisele Bündchen Says 'It Was So Special to Return to Carnival' Alongside Photos of Celebration in Brazil

The supermodel stated she's enjoying the "beautiful celebration" of her homeland culture

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 20, 2023 10:13 PM
Gisele at carnival
Photo: gisele/instagram

Gisele Bündchen is back in Brazil.

On Monday, the supermodel posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, documenting her time in her home country celebrating the annual Carnival festivities.

"It was so special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful celebration of our Brazilian culture," she captioned the series of shots, which included colorful documentation of parade floats and performers, as well as several of her showing off her toned figure in a crop top and tight white jeans.

Bündchen has been going all out to enjoy the annual Brazilian festival, which runs until Feb. 25. The festival usually kicks off the Friday afternoon before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent in the Catholic calendar, the 40-day period before Easter.

The supermodel's party posts follow her first single Valentine's Day since her Oct. 28 divorce from NFL star Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

Last month, a source close to Bündchen — who shares children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Brady — told PEOPLE that she is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Gisele Bündchen Joyfully Dance as She Prepares for Carnival with Famous Choreographer

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Brady has been spending time with all three of his kids — including 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, whose mom is actress Bridget Moynahan — while Bündchen is in Brazil.

The recently retired QB shared a series of photos and video on his Instagram Story Monday showing off winter activities with his brood, including sledding and having a bit of post-slope time indoors.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3042366859853746884/
tom brady/Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3042366859853746884/
tom brady/Instagram

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in late October, hours after they filed. Although details of their settlement agreement and custody details were not publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy, a source told PEOPLE "they agreed to joint custody of the kids."

Related Articles
Gisele Bundchen dancing
Watch Gisele Bündchen Joyfully Dance as She Prepares for Carnival with Famous Choreographer
Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fresh faced Gisele Bündchen appears to be in good spirits as she makes her arrival at the international airport in Rio de Janeiro. Gisele opted for comfort in sweats as she exited to airport to get ready for the Carnival. Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 18 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JUCE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival in High Spirits
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'
Gisele Bündchen is enjoying the single life with a fun night at Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival
Gisele Bündchen Parties with Pals at Rio de Janeiro Carnival
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Photos of His 'True Love' on Valentine's Day: 'The Sweetest'
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Tom Brady Divorce by Smooching Her Dogs
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
'The Sweet Photos Tom Brady Shared Upon News of His Retirement' - from Tom Brady
Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"; Gisele and family
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram; MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to throw a pass during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Is a Proud Dad as He Shares Photo of Daughter Vivian Horseback Riding: 'My Heart'
Miami, FL - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO until 4:30 pm ET on January 27, 2023 ** Showing him what he’s missing? After stepping back from her career to focus on being a mother and wife, Gisele Bündchen appears to be eager to get back in front of the camera. The Brazilian model was seen yesterday getting back to work in Hollywood Fl after returning from a vacation in Costa Rica where she enjoyed some R&R with jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente. Gisele appears to be eager to get back to work following her split from ex Tom Brady. The 42 year old top model was seen showing off her amazing figure in a shimmery purple swimsuit. In an interview with Elle, the model admitted that she was grateful for the time she had supporting Tom in his career and raising their children, saying she's "so grateful" to have been a part of "really shaping who [her children] are as people." "I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife," she said. "And now it's going to be my turn. It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever.I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose," she said. CREDIT: MEGA/BACKGRID Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Joaquim Valente, Gisele
Gisele Bündchen 'Adores and Trusts' Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente: 'They Have a Deep Relationship'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnKMtKRuCeq/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Shares Tranquil Wishes for 2023 Following Divorce from Tom Brady
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News