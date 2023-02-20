Gisele Bündchen Says 'It Was So Special to Return to Carnival' Alongside Photos of Celebration in Brazil

Gisele Bündchen is back in Brazil.

On Monday, the supermodel posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, documenting her time in her home country celebrating the annual Carnival festivities.

"It was so special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful celebration of our Brazilian culture," she captioned the series of shots, which included colorful documentation of parade floats and performers, as well as several of her showing off her toned figure in a crop top and tight white jeans.

Bündchen has been going all out to enjoy the annual Brazilian festival, which runs until Feb. 25. The festival usually kicks off the Friday afternoon before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent in the Catholic calendar, the 40-day period before Easter.

The supermodel's party posts follow her first single Valentine's Day since her Oct. 28 divorce from NFL star Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

Last month, a source close to Bündchen — who shares children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Brady — told PEOPLE that she is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Meanwhile, Brady has been spending time with all three of his kids — including 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, whose mom is actress Bridget Moynahan — while Bündchen is in Brazil.

The recently retired QB shared a series of photos and video on his Instagram Story Monday showing off winter activities with his brood, including sledding and having a bit of post-slope time indoors.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in late October, hours after they filed. Although details of their settlement agreement and custody details were not publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy, a source told PEOPLE "they agreed to joint custody of the kids."