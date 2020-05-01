Gisele Bündchen Shares a Rare Wedding Photo on Instagram in Birthday Tribute to Her Dad

Gisele Bündchen gave fans a rare snapshot of her wedding dress in a sweet birthday tribute to her dad.

The Brazilian model, who wed Tom Brady in a super-private ceremony in 2009, shared a picture of her walking down the aisle with her father. Bünchen wore a form-fitting, lace-trimmed Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown and matching veil for the occasion.

“Happy birthday Dad! Your enthusiasm captivates everybody around you. The optimistic way you choose to look at life has always been a huge inspiration to me, and everyone who knows you. You are truly one of a kind and I feel so lucky to be your daughter,” she wrote alongside the black and white photo on Instagram.

“I know you will continue to be an eternal student of life, always wanting to learn more, read more, create more and serve the world in all the ways you can. Thank you for being an example of integrity, reliability, love, courage and commitment,” the caption, also written in Portuguese, continued. “Thank you for being our counselor, for leading the way, for always helping and encouraging all of us to make a difference. Thank you for being the best father in the world! I miss you so much and can’t wait to hug you again. Te amo!”

Last year, Bündchen, 39, and Brady, 42, posted more never-before-seen pics from their wedding in celebration of their 10th anniversary, including one featuring the moment where Brady kissed his new bride.

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” Brady wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple, who share 10-year-old Benjamin Rein and 7-year-old Vivian Lake, recently went through “a rough patch,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

A few years ago, Bündchen dialed back her modeling career to focus on their kids, and expected the NFL star to do the same, but “it didn’t happen” the source said.

“She didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Brady admitted during an interview with Howard Stern earlier this month.

“They got to the point in their marriage where only two things can happen — you decide you can’t fix it and get a divorce, or you decide to work through issues to save it,” the source said, adding that they have resolved their issues and “there is more of a balance between work and family life.”

“They had a rough patch, but their marriage is even better now,” the source said. “Gisele is very happy.”