Gisele Bündchen Shares Tranquil Wishes for 2023 Following Divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is bringing her zen into 2023.

The supermodel and mother took a moment for herself over the weekend and shared her outlook with Instagram for the year ahead. Alongside a quote from poet Rumi, Bündchen shared a photo of herself meditating in nature.

"'The quieter you become, the more you can hear.' Rumi," she wrote in English and Portuguese, adding, "Wishing you all a joyful and blessed 2023."

Bündchen, 42, who shares children Vivian, 10, and Ben, 13, with ex-husband Tom Brady, has posted a handful of photos to Instagram in recent weeks that are all about tranquility and family time. The Brazilian model traveled back to her home country for the holidays, following her divorce from Brady, with her kids in tow.

A few days before Christmas, Bündchen said she was "recharging" with her kids in Brazil before showing off some of their fun holiday festivities in the pictures that followed.

But it wasn't all play for the model — she also worked while she was in South America, making an appearance for jewelry brand Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in early December in São Paulo. For the event, she went full goddess, wearing a shimmery gold dress with a crisscross, peekaboo bodice.

Wearing her hair in a half-up style, she finished the look with all gold accessories, including a stunning statement necklace, earrings, bracelet, heels and clutch.

And now that 2023 is here, Bündchen is back in work mode, appearing in her first campaign since her divorce. As part of Louis Vuitton's collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama, Bündchen goes topless with her Louis Vuitton bag covered in multicolored polka dots.

Also featured in the new campaign are Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, Devon Aoki, Natalia Vodianova and Liya Kebede.

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce on Oct. 28 last year after 13 years of marriage. Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized in Glades County, Fla. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel entered into a marital settlement agreement three days earlier, "which includes a parenting plan," per the documents. However, according to a state law, the details of their settlement agreement and custody details will not be publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy.

Additionally, both parties "are not filing any of their financial disclosures with the Court."