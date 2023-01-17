Gisele Bündchen Seen Out Again with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente as Ex Tom Brady Ousted from Playoffs

The supermodel is spending more time exercising in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente as ex husband Tom Brady's NFL season comes to an end

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 02:38 PM
Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen
Photo: BACKGRID

Gisele Bündchen is jumpstarting her 2023 fitness routine in Costa Rica with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — literally — by her side.

In new photos, the pair were spotted running together in Costa Rica last week — two months after Bündchen, 42, was first seen vacationing with her family in the same place. The supermodel was sporting matching olive running shorts and sports bra, while Valente donned a light blue T-shirt and black running shorts.

Bündchen and her two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, alongside Valente, the family's instructor, two weeks after her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady was finalized. Valente works alongside his brothers, Pedro and Gui, at Valente Brothers, their Florida studio.

Though rumors flew that the two were an item, a source close to Bündchen vehemently shut them down.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source told PEOPLE. "They are not dating."

Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen
BACKGRID

Bündchen and Valente's latest photos together follow Brady's devastating NFL loss Sunday night, eliminating him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from chasing another ring at this year's Super Bowl.

The supermodel previously posted with the instructor last February on her Instagram, writing that she felt "stronger" since partaking in his classes.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better," she wrote in the post. "I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense."

Bündchen returned to New York City a week after her first Costa Rica trip, and, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, was seen heading back to the airport after stopping at her and Brady's Manhattan townhouse, according to The Daily Mail.

The two children were also spotted after their trip with their dad, enjoying a lunch pizza restaurant Dellarocco's in Brooklyn Heights, a source told Page Six.

"Brady was having lunch with his kids. … They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas," the source told the outlet.

Earlier that month, a source close to Brady told PEOPLE that neither plan on hindering the other from seeing their children amid the divorce.

Following the split, their kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want," the insider said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This is Bündchen and Valente's second spotting in Costa Rica, and it's unclear whether the model's children are with them.

2023 has also marked Bündchen's returned to the modeling scene. The supermodel stars in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalizing her divorce Brady.

Louis Vuitton shared several photos and videos of the colorful new campaign to Instagram earlier this month, including a video starring Bündchen. Set to the jangling sounds of The Rolling Stones tune "She's Like a Rainbow," the video shows the Brazilian supermodel in a swirl of colorful dots cradling purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection while topless and wearing jeans.

Related Articles
Gisele Bundchen Louis Vuitton Yayoi Kusama collection
Gisele Bündchen Returns to Modeling Post-Tom Brady Divorce for New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Spotted for First Time After Costa Rica Vacation with Kids and Jiu Jitsu Instructor
HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 03: Gisele Bundchen during her visit of Thalia Book Store on April 3, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Travels to Costa Rica with Her Kids — and Their Jiu-Jitsu Instructors
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmT4K_MuaZ7/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Says She's 'Recharging with My Little Ones' During Brazil Getaway After Divorce
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Tom Brady Takes Kids Out for Pizza After They Return from Costa Rica Trip with Mom Gisele Bündchen
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnKMtKRuCeq/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Shares Tranquil Wishes for 2023 Following Divorce from Tom Brady
Tom Brady daughter
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Shares Photos with Kids amid Christmas Trip to Brazil: 'So Good to Be Back Home'
tom brady son
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attends the TAG Heuer "Don't Crack Under Pressure" Muhammad Ali tribute at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3002862792524819490/
Tom Brady Celebrates the Holidays with His Children After Gisele Bündchen's Christmas Trip to Brazil
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out for Jewelry Store Anniversary Dinner in Brazil After Tom Brady Divorce
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce
tom brady
Tom Brady to Spend First Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Wishes 'Sweet Angel' Son Benjamin a Happy 13th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'