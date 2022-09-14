Gisele Bündchen Says She Has 'Zero Desire' to Return to Runway Shows Despite the Constant Offers

She's said it before and she'll say it again. Gisele Bündchen is done with runways.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel told Elle in her October cover story that she has "zero desire" to return to runways, after previously announcing in 2020 that she was retiring from the catwalk.

"Believe me, every year [designers] ask, 'Please, Gisele, do the runway,' " she told the magazine before saying it's not going to happen. She added that instead of modeling on a runway, she feels much more comfortable working in editorial.

"It's very easy for me to go there and create a character and play that role for the day," Bündchen said of working on photo shoots with a creative team. "It fuels me.… I feel inspired to go and create more beautiful things in the world in different ways, too."

In 2020, a Brazilian newspaper reported that Bündchen, 42, said she was going to stop walking runways because her body insisted on it. "Automatically, my body tells me if what I do is worth it, and it asked to stop. I respect my body, it's a privilege to be able to stop," she said at the time, according to a report picked up by Yahoo!. "I've learned to listen to my body," she reportedly said.

Prior to even that, though, Bündchen wrote on Instagram in 2015 that she was doing her "last fashion show by choice" after years of working in the business.

"I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey. Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business."

Her fans know, however, that it wasn't actually her last show. The model made an appearance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to honor her home country. She walked a 400-foot-long runway at the Games in a touching tribute to the host country where she was born.

"There's never going to be a moment or a runway like that," she told Elle of the Olympics.

Bündchen, who married NFL star Tom Brady in 2009, sometimes even brings her kids to work with her. She shared with Elle a story about bringing her daughter, Vivian, 9, to a photo shoot in Paris and noted how confused her daughter seemed about all the commotion behind the scenes.

"She saw me with all these different hairdos and makeup—she didn't understand why," she told Elle. "She's like, 'Mommy, you look so much prettier without all that! Why are they touching you? Can they stop?' "

At the time, Bündchen simply responded to her daughter, "Listen, this is fashion!"

Bündchen and Brady, 45, also share some Benjamin, 12, and Brady's son Jack, 15, from a previous relationship. Amid Brady's decision to unretire from football, Bündchen told Elle that she'd like her husband to be more present in her and her kids' lives.

"Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Tom Brady , Gisele Bundchen and family after the 2021 Super Bowl. Gisele Bundchen Instagram

A source echoed this statement to PEOPLE, saying, "From a family standpoint, these are critical years. The kids are getting older, Ben is 12 now, and Gisele feels like Tom needs to be home."

The two have reportedly hit a "rough patch" in their marriage, with sources telling PEOPLE that not only was Bündchen unhappy with her husband's decision to go back to football after saying he was retiring, but Brady being fully aware of that and now trying to "smooth things over."

"She doesn't hate that he's playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back," a source told PEOPLE. "He knows that, and he's doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married."