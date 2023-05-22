Gisele Bündchen Refreshes, Rewears Old Stella McCartney Dress for Her Environmental Gala

Gisele Bündchen is making the world a better place one dress at a time

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 22, 2023 04:03 PM
Gisele Bundchen, Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala
Gisele Bündchen wearing her Stella McCartney dress in 2019 and 2023. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Leandro Justen

Gisele Bündchen is going green in all white.

The supermodel, 42, stepped out to her Saturday night Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation in an ensemble just as eco-friendly as it was fashionable.

The look was a reworked rendition of a dress she originally wore in 2019, which she auctioned off live during the event on Saturday in Miami to help support her environmentalist mission and raise funds for reforestation efforts in her native Brazil. It worked: the dress sold for $48,000 and the night itself raised nearly $1 million for nature conservation and restoration projects.

Gisele Bundchen, Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala
Gisele Bündchen at her Luz Alliance gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation on Saturday. Leandro Justen

The look, designed by eco-conscious and vegan designer Stella McCartney, was a tight-fitting, ankle-length, asymmetrical white dress that swooped from one of her shoulders down underneath her arm. She paired the piece with open-toed jade-colored Jimmy Choo heels, a matching white clutch and green gemstone earrings.

What makes the dress eco-friendly is that it is made from traceable viscose that starts as a tree in a sustainably managed and certified forest in Sweden, before becoming fabric usable for high-fashion designs. The supermodel last wore the dress to the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala, where she was honored.

Gisele Bundchen, Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala
Gisele Bündchen and her twin sister Pati. Leandro Justen

That year, though, it looked a little different.

When she first wore the dress, the single shoulder strap was connected to a dramatic, trailing train that covered the entire side of her body and followed behind her as she walked and featured a silky white stripe down the front for dimension. That year, she paired it with minimalistic earrings and similar open-toed heels, also opting for a side part instead of a face-framing middle part like she went for this year.

Gisele Bundchen, Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala
Gisele Bündchen with Robin Roberts at Bündchen's Luz Alliance gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation on Saturday. Leandro Justen

After the event, the star took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the money she helped raise and gave an inspirational quote to her 21.3 million followers.

She wrote in her Instagram caption, "I used to think how can I make a difference? I am just one person in this enormous world and there is just too much to do, but early on I understood that to amplify change it is essential to join forces and that through dedication and collaboration everything is possible."

Gisele Bundchen, Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala
Gisele Bündchen with Karlie Kloss at Bündchen's Luz Alliance gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation on Saturday. Leandro Justen

Continuing to give thanks, she added, "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who was at the Luz Alliance Gala yesterday, helping us to support nature. Together we were able to raise funds that will help so many people and projects in Brazil. A special thanks to the amazing @ivetesangalo, @robinrobertsgma , @ingridsilva and @brazilfound ."

Bündchen finished the heartfelt caption off with a quote from Desmond Tutu, a South African Nobel Peace Prize winner and anti-apartheid activist: "'Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.' ❤️🙏✨."

