"Hope you like your gift," Gisele Bündchen wrote to Tom Brady, sharing that she is planting trees in her husband's honor

Gisele Bündchen Reveals the 'Green' Gift She Got Tom Brady for Valentine's Day: 'Let's Grow Some Love'

Gisele Bündchen's love for Tom Brady keeps growing.

The supermodel, 41, wished her husband a happy Valentine's Day on Monday by sharing a couple of photos of the pair on Instagram and revealing that she's planting trees in his honor.

"Happy Valentines day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let's grow some love and make the world greener!" Bündchen captioned the post, which featured a final slide showing her gift for the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 44.

"This lasting gift of tree planting will not only put trees in the ground; it will help create healthy forests that filter clean air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and provide homes for thousands of species of plants and animals," read a message on the gift.

The couple, who have been married since 2009, share daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12. Brady is also dad to John "Jack" Edward, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The pro athlete announced his retirement from the NFL last month after 22 seasons. But as Sunday's Super Bowl LVI drew nearer, Brady appeared to be missing his former gig.

The first sign came on Bündchen's Instagram on Saturday, when Brady admitted to wanting to be back on the field. Responding to Bündchen's caption asking, "Who's working this weekend?," Brady wrote, "I wish I was ‼️ ❤️," his words captured by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Then on Sunday, Brady shared a screenshot of his phone's lock screen, which showed a "time-sensitive" reminder for Super Bowl LVI.

"Sh--..." he wrote atop the image.

Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000 and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team. His final two seasons in the NFL were played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Brady led to his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021.

Upon retiring he penned a heartfelt message on Instagram paying tribute to Bündchen and his children.

"You are my inspiration," said Brady.