Gisele Bündchen Returns to Modeling in Sexy V Magazine Shoot: 'I've Gotten Stronger with Time'

Gisele Bündchen is making her triumphant return to the industry that started it all!

The iconic supermodel, who is featured on the cover of the new issue of V Magazine — her first cover shoot in years — opened up to the outlet about maintaining longevity in the fashion world, how modeling and art go hand-in-hand, and how aging is actually the ultimate sign of strength, all while showing off some of the hottest spring/summer couture looks of the season.

"When you're in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong. When you're in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that's in all [aspects] of my life," Bündchen, who turns 42 in July, told the magazine of embracing aging.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel also touched on her lengthy career in the industry, saying, "I don't see this as a job, it's my life. It truly means everything for me to be able to work."

As part of the cover story – which was shot by Blair Getz Mezibov and styled by Gro Curtis, with Sam Visser for Dior Beauty providing glam for the supermodel – V also took a trip down memory lane, revisiting some of Bündchen's most iconic shoots with the magazine.

"Drop dead glamour and unabashed sexiness from the '90s are taking over the runways again, just as they will at some other point in time. So, too is Gisele," V Magazine Editor-in-Chief Stephen Gan said of the Brazilian-born model.

"Her body of work, only some of which we've captured, is constantly referenced, perpetually admired, and a permanent chapter in the book of fashion lexicon," continued Gan. "V are proud to have this cover as the latest page in that book, although the rest is still to be written."

And although Bündchen's past, present, and future legacy in the fashion industry will forever reign supreme, modeling has taught the mom of two so much more about life – and herself – than she could ever imagine.

"As a model — or even just in everyday life — you have to allow yourself to let go and trust...that's when the creativity becomes so much more expansive. Allow yourself to go beyond your comfort zone, and real magic will happen," she said.