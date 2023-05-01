Gisele Bündchen Is 'Really Happy' with This 'New Chapter' of Her Life: Source (Exclusive)

A luminous Gisele Bündchen hit the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a gorgeous Chanel gown and a dazzling megawatt smile on Monday night.

The Brazilian supermodel — who stepped out solo for fashion's biggest night after her divorce from Tom Brady last year — walked the red carpet wearing a gorgeous white silk tulle Chanel dress embroidered with eye-catching vertical stripes of white sequins.

"She's back to herself, she's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things," a source close to Bündchen tells PEOPLE. "She's back to work. [When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode," the source says.

Gisele Bündchen at the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter," the source reveals.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, seemed thrilled to be on the red carpet solo — posing gleefully in her dress along with a white silk tulle long Chanel cape embellished with feathers and camelias. She twirled on the carpet, allowing the cape to flutter around her while photographers snapped photos.

Bündchen wore her long brunette hair loose around her shoulders and stayed true to her go-to bronzed-beauty look, complete with a dark-pink lip.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, the supermodel revealed to livestream host La La Anthony why she picked this particular "gorgeous" Chanel dress.

"I wore this dress in a 2006 or 2007 editorial with [Lagerfeld], I wore the same dress," Bündchen said. "So when I was picking a dress, I was like, which dress that is going to be the dress, and I thought this is the one!"

The runway model has been a longtime attendee since 2003, but has been attending the affair with Brady, 45, by her side since their Met Gala debut in 2008, one year before they wed.

A source close to the model told PEOPLE in January that, following her split from Brady, Bündchen was "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she felt "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at 2016 Met Gala red carpet. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

"She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids," the source added of Bündchen, who shares 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The source also revealed, "Gisele will do what she needs to do and go where she needs to be, and I think that includes the Met Gala red carpet."

Since finalizing her split from the former NFL player last fall after 13 years of marriage, Bündchen has appeared ready to dive back into work.

Not only did she kick off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton, she also made her first red-carpet appearance since the breakup at Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in São Paulo in December 2022, dressed in gold.

"She is super charged about her career in the next few months," an insider told PEOPLE in January. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."