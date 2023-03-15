Gisele Bündchen Posts Cryptic Message After Being Spotted in Costa Rica a Third Time with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is getting cryptic after being spotted once again with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica.

The Brazilian supermodel posted a selfie sitting in a field on her Instagram, accompanied by an ambiguous quote in her caption.

"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.' ✨ " Bündchen, 42, wrote.

The post comes after Bündchen was seen going for a stroll with Valente, accompanied by two large dogs, earlier this week in Costa Rica, where she's been spending a lot of time since her divorce from Tom Brady.

In the photos, Bündchen's toned abs were on display as she wore a strapless brown bikini top with an asymmetrical khaki-colored skirt. Valente wore green running shorts and a dark blue t-shirt.

This was the third time they were seen together in the Central American country after sightings in January and November.

Bündchen first met Valente when he was her son Benjamin's instructor at his Miami-based martial arts academy, and the two became friendly.

They were then seen in November when they visited Provincia de Puntarenas (a province located on Costa Rica's coast), two weeks after her divorce from the NFL star was finalized.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers. They are not dating."

In January, another source told PEOPLE that Bündchen and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren't putting any romantic label on their relationship.

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," the insider said. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

The supermodel has been focusing on her mental health and wellness since her return from her February trip to Brazil for Carnival, posting a photo of herself in a yoga position in early March.

"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," she wrote in the caption. "When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

She continued, "It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create! ✨🙏🏼✨"

Her latest post is just one in a slew of positive messages coming from her social media.

The fashion industry mainstay has also been very busy focusing on her career.

Most recently she partnered with Brazilian footwear brand Arezzo for a sexy new campaign which shows her dancing around a stripper pole in a deep-V plunge black thong bodysuit and black boots.

"She's back and stronger than ever!" the translated caption on the luxury footwear site read. "This is your moment! And you? Which one is yours?"

And just last month Bündchen was back on her first Vogue cover since her divorce from Brady, donning an all-red Maison Valentino look complete with matching nails and fiery red hair and lips for the edgy Vogue Italia cover.