Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Childhood Photos with Twin Sister Pati for Birthday: 'My Best Friend'

Gisele Bündchen made sure to spread some sisterly love on her birthday.

On Monday, the Brazilian supermodel gave a special shoutout to her twin sister, Patricia, on their joint 40th birthday, sharing a series of rare childhood photos of the pair growing up together.

Gisele — who regularly gushes about her sibling on social media — included both recent pictures of the two together as well as adorable throwback shots of the sisters as little girls.

"Today Pati and I get to celebrate four decades of being alive on this amazing planet!" she wrote. "How lucky I was to be born with my twin and best friend!"

In the pictures, the Bündchen sisters seem inseparable as they pose close together in nearly every shot.

Some of the earlier photos show the two hiking together, posing with similar bows and dolls as well as sporting matching dresses and pigtails as young girls.

"I am so grateful for all the people who have been a part of my journey. My husband, my family (especially my loving children!), my friends and so many others who I never got to meet but who have supported me through all these years," the supermodel wrote. “I’m grateful for every experience that has helped shape who I am today."

She continued, “My heart is so full! I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life, where I get to use the tools I’ve acquired these past 40 years in service of helping make this world a better place. Life is truly the biggest gift!!!❤️”

Fellow supermodel and friend Karlie Kloss commented on the post and said, "Happy happy birthday ♥️✨" While the Brazilian beauty's husband, Tom Brady, added, "Bundchen Power 💯💯💯❤️❤️❤️."

Last year, Gisele shared another heartfelt post for her sister, calling Pati her "other half."

"Today separated physically, but always connected at heart. I miss you so much. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world! I love you!" she captioned a picture of the pair hugging at the time.

Over the weekend, Gisele shared her vision for celebrating her upcoming birthday, which included planting 40,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest.

"As some of you know, my birthday is coming up on July 20th. And it's not just any birthday! I can't believe I am turning 40!" the mother of two shared on Instagram. "I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees."

In her inspiring post, she included several photos of herself and her family planting trees from both past and present projects.

Gisele also explained that she originally planned to celebrate her milestone birthday planting trees with her family in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, however, the coronavirus pandemic uprooted their trip, she said.