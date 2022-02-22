Gisele Bündchen Packed These $60 Comfy Sandals for Her Costa Rican Vacation with Tom Brady
Even supermodels need a break. Just ask Gisele Bündchen, who was spotted strolling on the beach with husband Tom Brady (who recently announced his retirement from the NFL) while on vacation in Costa Rica this week. The power couple looked happy, healthy, and relaxed while enjoying their time together in paradise, paring down their wardrobes to just the basics for the occasion. And while we were admiring their romantic stroll from afar, we couldn't help but notice the sporty sandals in her hands — otherwise known as the Oofos Ooahh Slides.
The bare-faced beauty wore a simple black romper with a tie-waist detail, while the football pro sported a classic white tee and athletic shorts to boot. Sure, we're accustomed to seeing the famous pair looking flawless and dressed to the nines at any given moment, but it was downright refreshing to see the duo unbothered by anything but their bond and beautiful surroundings for once. And Bündchen proved she truly values comfort when she's relaxing, at least when it comes to her shoes.
Buy It! Oofos Ooahh Slide Sandal, $59.95; oofos.com
At $60 a pop, the ultra-supportive, comfy sandals aren't exactly cheap, nor are they the most fashion-forward style around; but the undeniable support they provide is worth every penny. Oofos slides are made of proprietary Oofoam™ technology that absorbs 37 percent more impact than traditional foam footwear materials, thereby reducing stress on joints with every step. It's no wonder this unassuming pair made the cut into the mother of three's suitcase since they likely feel amazing after long, active days in the sun.
And by the way, Bündchen isn't the only celeb obsessed with the too-good-to-be-true recovery footwear brand. Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted in the same style post-workout in New York City, and Guy Fieri was named a brand ambassador in 2021. Safe to say that these unisex sandals are a true gift for anyone who craves all-day comfort, and it's been reported that the shoes work wonders for anyone with ailments like plantar fasciitis, too.
If you're not sold on the classic slides, there are plenty of other cushy styles to pick from. The Oolala Sandals come in eye-catching shades like nude and navy, while the bouncy mesh sneakers make for the perfect weekend shoe for those on the go.
Shop more comfy footwear options below.
Buy It! Oofos Ooahh Luxe Slide, $74.95; zappos.com and oofos.com
Buy It! Oofos Oolala Sandal, $69.95; zappos.com and oofos.com
Buy It! Oofos Ooahh Sport Flex Sandal, $79.95; zappos.com and oofos.com
Buy It! Oofos Oomg Mesh Sneaker, $139.95; zappos.com and oofos.com
