Gisele Bündchen Packed These $60 Comfy Sandals for Her Costa Rican Vacation with Tom Brady

Even supermodels need a break. Just ask Gisele Bündchen, who was spotted strolling on the beach with husband Tom Brady (who recently announced his retirement from the NFL) while on vacation in Costa Rica this week. The power couple looked happy, healthy, and relaxed while enjoying their time together in paradise, paring down their wardrobes to just the basics for the occasion. And while we were admiring their romantic stroll from afar, we couldn't help but notice the sporty sandals in her hands — otherwise known as the Oofos Ooahh Slides.