Gisele Bündchen Models Sexy Swimsuit on Set After Bombshell Interview About Tom Brady Divorce

The Brazilian supermodel showed off her famous posing skills while shooting for an upcoming Louis Vuitton campaign

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 06:56 PM
Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Her Supermodel Body For A Louis Vuitton Photo Shoot On Miami Beach, Florida
Photo: MN IMAGES / SplashNews.com

Gisele Bündchen modeling career is back in a big way.

The supermodel, author, entrepreneur and mom was recently snapped in Miami Beach, Florida tackling another photo shoot just days after the release of her tell-all Vanity Fair interview where she talked about everything from her Tom Brady divorce to her early modeling career and goals for the future.

In the photos, Bündchen (who topped Forbes' highest paying model list for 14 years running) appears to be shooting a new campaign for Louis Vuitton.

She wears a cutout one-piece covered in the label's signature "LV" logo (similar styles retail for $950) and a gold chain necklace. Her hair is styled in her signature natural waves as she poses with a luggage on the sand.

MN IMAGES / SplashNews.com
MN IMAGES / SplashNews.com

The 42-year-old re-entered her career with the French fashion label earlier this year. In her first campaign following her Oct. 28 split from the soon-to-be Fox Sports broadcaster, Bündchen posed topless while showcasing Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection.

In the weeks following, she was photographed in Miami wearing a variety of daring swimsuit looks for what was later revealed to be her Vanity Fair cover shoot.

But it wasn't only through her sexy swim looks with which Bündchen dared to bare. In her conversation with the publication, she dropped many bombshells that gave insight on her marriage to Brady.

"It's tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" she confessed. She noted that the ending of her "dream" was "heartbreaking."

Bündchen also opened up about her relationship with jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente (who she was first romantically linked to in November), however kept her disclosures vague.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she told the outlet about circulating reports.

Bündchen did praise Valente, along with his brothers Pedro and Gui, who also teach martial arts. "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," she said.

These days, the fashion industry pro has been sticking to gigs in the Florida, where she and her family are currently based. "She is very happy about living in Miami. The kids will attend school there," a source previously told PEOPLE.

However, she'd love to one day raise her children – son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10 (both of whom she shares with Brady) in Costa Rica. The three have been spending a lot of time there since the couple's split.

"My dream was to raise my kids here," Bündchen revealed in her cover story. "I didn't get to be here as much as I'd like, but now I'm bringing them more often."

"If I never went to another city again, I'd be perfectly happy," she noted, later adding, "I'm a simple girl who wants to be in nature—leave me alone. I just want to go do my job and raise my children in peace."

