Gisele Bündchen Poses in Sexy, Hot-Pink Swimsuit on Set as Ex Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Bündchen is continuing her days-long photo shoot in Miami as she focuses on her career three months after her divorce from NFL star Brady was finalized

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

and
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on February 1, 2023 12:57 PM
Gisele photo shoot
Photo: Backgrid

Since the start of 2023 it's clear that supermodel Gisele Bündchen is super-focused on her career.

Last week, a source close to the 42-year-old told PEOPLE that one of Bündchen's top priorities since finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady on Oct. 28 has been getting back into a work rhythm.

"She knows she made the right decision in her life," the insider told PEOPLE, adding that the fashion pro is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she feels "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Now, three months after her breakup, the multi-hyphenate is booked and busy, as her ex-husband just announced his retirement.

On Tuesday, Bündchen was spotted in Miami, FL., modeling on the beach in a Barbie-core pink one-piece bathing suit with an open back, during a shoot. She even takes a moment to fix her own glam between shots.

Gisele photo shoot
Backgrid

The swimwear sighting seems to be a part of a mega fashion project that Bündchen has been filming for the last few days.

Over the weekend, the entrepreneur was photographed on a set near Miami, wearing a plunging purple Versace hooded one-piece. Two days later, she was seen serving her supermodel stances by the seaside in a see-through black dress belted at the waist.

Bündchen — who topped Forbes' highest-paid model list from 2002 to 2016 — has already kicked off the year with the ultimate comeback: starring in Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection campaign, posing topless in jeans while modeling off the new handbag collection.

And there's definitely more to come. Earlier this month, another insider told PEOPLE she is "super-charged about her career."

"She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time," the source shared, adding, that's all thanks to her "sense of renewal, newfound energy and a happy future outlook."

Many fans have speculated that Bündchen might also hit the Met Gala red carpet solo this year, marking her first solo attendance without Brady in 15 years. This year's event will honor the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, a longtime collaborator of Bündchen who had a long-standing contract with Chanel.

Gisele Bündchen and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a> divorce
Gisele Bundcen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While Bündchen is finding her work groove, sources close to the star have also noted that her son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10 (both of whom she shares with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback), are still of utmost importance.

An insider told PEOPLE she remains "focused on her kids, her health and work," adding, "She is happy and doing really well."

Another person in her inner circle has been her jiu jitsu trainer and fitness friend Joaquim Valente, who a source revealed is someone the model "adores and trusts."

They were recently seen jogging in Costa Rica, where they first sparked romance rumors during Bündchen's family vacation in November, which included Valente and her kids. At the time, a source said that they were not romantically linked.

