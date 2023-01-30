Gisele Bündchen Poses in See-Through Dress for Another Photoshoot 3 Months After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen's modeling comeback is just getting started.

After stepping back from her jetsetting modeling days (she topped Forbes' highest-paid model list from 2002 to 2016) to raise the children she shares with her ex Tom Brady, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, the supermodel, author and entrepreneur is kicking her career back into high gear with one high-profile campaign and photoshoot after another.

Earlier this month, Bündchen fronted Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection campaign, posing topless in jeans while modeling off the new handbag collection. Since then she's been seen shooting beachside in Miami — first in a plunging, purple one-piece and now in a sheer black dress that leaves little to the imagination.

The latest shots show Bündchen serving seaside in her current home state, Florida.

Bündchen's renewed career focus comes three months after she and Brady finalized their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage. In a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, it was officially declared that the marriage was dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

Since then she's been spending time between Miami and Costa Rica with her kids and their family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, with whom she's developed a close friendship.

"She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," a source told PEOPLE last week. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," the source added. "Her life was in flux for so long, and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

Another source also told PEOPLE that she is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she feels "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Since his devastating season-ending loss with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month, Brady has also been prioritizing time with his kids.

During a recent episode on the Let's Go podcast, the NFL superstar talked to co-host Jim Gray about resilience, following his final loss of the season.

"In life, you try a lot of things, and you fail. It's part of life," he said. "We try things, we really push ourselves to try something new, and it doesn't go the way we want. So what do you do? Do you care less? Do you care more? Or do you take the experience for what it was and try to learn from it and grow from it and find the resilience we all want to teach our children?"

"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," Brady continued. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.'"