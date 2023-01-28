Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce

Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 28, 2023 02:41 PM
Miami, FL - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO until 4:30 pm ET on January 27, 2023 ** Showing him what he’s missing? After stepping back from her career to focus on being a mother and wife, Gisele Bündchen appears to be eager to get back in front of the camera. The Brazilian model was seen yesterday getting back to work in Hollywood Fl after returning from a vacation in Costa Rica where she enjoyed some R&R with jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente. Gisele appears to be eager to get back to work following her split from ex Tom Brady. The 42 year old top model was seen showing off her amazing figure in a shimmery purple swimsuit. In an interview with Elle, the model admitted that she was grateful for the time she had supporting Tom in his career and raising their children, saying she's "so grateful" to have been a part of "really shaping who [her children] are as people." "I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife," she said. "And now it's going to be my turn. It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever.I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose," she said. CREDIT: MEGA/BACKGRID Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: MEGA/BACKGRID

Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process.

The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and posing with her knees in the sand.

The mom-of-three seems to be getting back in the swing of things after putting her modeling career on hold for a few years to raise her children with NFL star Tom Brady, 45: Benjamin Rein, 12, daughter Vivian Lake, 9 and stepson Jack, 15, which Brady shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Before taking a break, Bündchen had previously been named the highest-paid model for 14 straight years from 2002 to 2016 thanks to massive contracts with brands like Pantene, Carolina Herrera, and Chanel.

Miami, FL - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO until 4:30 pm ET on January 27, 2023 ** Showing him what he’s missing? After stepping back from her career to focus on being a mother and wife, Gisele Bündchen appears to be eager to get back in front of the camera. The Brazilian model was seen yesterday getting back to work in Hollywood Fl after returning from a vacation in Costa Rica where she enjoyed some R&R with jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente. Gisele appears to be eager to get back to work following her split from ex <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>. The 42 year old top model was seen showing off her amazing figure in a shimmery purple swimsuit. In an interview with Elle, the model admitted that she was grateful for the time she had supporting Tom in his career and raising their children, saying she's "so grateful" to have been a part of "really shaping who [her children] are as people." "I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife," she said. "And now it's going to be my turn. It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever.I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose," she said. CREDIT: MEGA/BACKGRID Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
MEGA/BACKGRID

It appears she's climbing her way back up the modeling chain again after divorcing Brady, having kicked off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton and making her first red carpet appearance since the breakup at Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in São Paulo in December dressed in gold.

"She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," a source told PEOPLE last week. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," the source added. "Her life was in flux for so long, and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

Another source also told PEOPLE that she is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she feels "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce on Oct. 28. In a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, it was officially declared that the marriage was dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

Both Bündchen and Brady shared statements on Instagram announcing their split.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote in hers. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

She continued: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

"We wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/meganfox/. Megan Fox/Instagram
Megan Fox Shows Off New Bob Hairstyle and Her Figure in Tiny Orange Bikini — See the Photos!
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest He Date Sally Field on His Podcast
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest Sally Field as a New Girlfriend
tom brady, david beckham
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Lost 15 Lbs. During Tumultuous NFL Season and Divorce from Gisele Bündchen: Report
Simu Liu
Marvel Star Simu Liu Goes Shirtless and Flaunts His Toned Abs on Tiffany & Co. Red Carpet
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Opens Up About Her First Fashion Show and Her 'Mix of '90s and Cool Grandpa' Style
Tom Brady Shares a Dad Prayer
Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben
https://www.instagram.com/stories/lisarinna/3024140606372070712/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/lisarinna/3024144363300915004/ — Lisa Rinna Goes Glam-Free in Paris Fashion Week Clips with Crazy Hair and No Makeup: 'Send Help'
Lisa Rinna Goes Glam-Free in Paris Fashion Week Clips with Crazy Hair and No Makeup: 'Send Help'
Kristen McMenamy walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Week on January 25, 2023
Watch Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Throw Off Her Heels After Falling on Valentino Runway
Salma Hayek Warner Bros. Pictures presents MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE World Premiere
Salma Hayek Exposes Undergarments in Sheer Fishnet Gown at 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Premiere
Kim K going bare faced during her latest tiktok
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Makeup-Free Video of Morning Skincare Routine: 'I'm Feeling Myself'
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier as the Gaultier Runway show in Paris
Kylie Jenner Nails Classic Hollywood Glamour in Corset Gown at Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Show
Nick Graham S/S 2019 Collection - NYFW: Men's July 2018
Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out for First Time Since Model's Death: 'This Was Accidental'
Tom Brady Calls Daughter Vivi the 'Cutest Roomie' and Shows Her 'Monkeying Around' with Brother Ben in New Photos
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Ben, Daughter Vivi 'Monkeying Around,' Calls Her the 'Cutest Roomie'
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Hits Paris in Daring Bondage-Style Black Dress While in Town for Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable Video of 1-Year-Old Son Sylvester Joining Her on Versace Shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's Son Sylvester, 22 Months, Joins Her on Versace Shoot: He 'Had the Best Time'