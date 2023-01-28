Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process.

The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and posing with her knees in the sand.

The mom-of-three seems to be getting back in the swing of things after putting her modeling career on hold for a few years to raise her children with NFL star Tom Brady, 45: Benjamin Rein, 12, daughter Vivian Lake, 9 and stepson Jack, 15, which Brady shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Before taking a break, Bündchen had previously been named the highest-paid model for 14 straight years from 2002 to 2016 thanks to massive contracts with brands like Pantene, Carolina Herrera, and Chanel.

MEGA/BACKGRID

It appears she's climbing her way back up the modeling chain again after divorcing Brady, having kicked off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton and making her first red carpet appearance since the breakup at Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in São Paulo in December dressed in gold.

"She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," a source told PEOPLE last week. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," the source added. "Her life was in flux for so long, and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

Another source also told PEOPLE that she is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she feels "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce on Oct. 28. In a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, it was officially declared that the marriage was dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

Both Bündchen and Brady shared statements on Instagram announcing their split.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote in hers. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

She continued: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

"We wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."