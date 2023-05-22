Gisele Bündchen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Twin Sister Patricia: 'She's Got My Back Like I Got Hers'

The supermodel posed with her twin sister Patricia, who serves as her manager, at Saturday's Luz Alliance Gala in Miami

By
Published on May 22, 2023 03:00 PM
Gisele Bundchen, Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala
Gisele Bündchen and her twin sister Pati. Photo: Leandro Justen

If you want a job done right, you either have to do it yourself — or ask your twin sister.

Gisele Bündchen stepped out in Miami on Saturday night to host the Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation, and raised nearly $1 million to benefit reforestation causes in her native country. But she had one very special helper, she told PEOPLE.

"This was my first Gala and couldn't have done it without my sister Pati who worked diligently with the Brazil Foundation to organize this special evening," Bündchen told PEOPLE after the event. "It was very special to have her here tonight. She worked so hard to organize this event as she does every day."

Bundchen and her twin, both 42, also have four more sisters: Graziela, Gabriela, Raquel and Rafaela. But the pair have a special bond — "We're very close; as you know, we're twins!" Gisele explained.

Patricia even serves as Gisele's manager and oversees her business deals in Brazil, where Patricia remains based and lives with her husband and two children.

"I know she's got my back like I got hers," Gisele said of her twin. "We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."

Coming on the heels of a tumultuous year — last fall Bündchen filed for divorce from Tom Brady, her husband of 13 years, with the divorce finalized in October — the supermodel said her sisters are always there for her.

"My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree," she shared. "Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are."

Gisele Bundchen, Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala
Gisele Bündchen at her Luz Alliance gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation on Saturday. Leandro Justen

Gisele spent time with her sisters in Brazil over Christmas last year — "Any time we can spend time with family is just great, especially to see the beautiful bond the kids have with their cousins as they are all growing up is priceless," she said — and next up, Gisele and her kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, will visit Brazil in the summer to meet a few new family members.

"I am excited to visit soon to meet my sister Fafi's new baby and my sister Gabi is expecting this summer," Gisele added. "It's such a blessing."

