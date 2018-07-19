We still have three more months until Gisele Bündchen’s new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, hits shelves, but the supermodel just shared the first look at the cover and it’s so quintessentially Gisele.

The book jacket features a photo of Bündchen with her hair styled in those signature beachy waves and very minimal makeup that lets her freckles shine through. She wears a simple green military-style jacket.

She wrote on Instagram that the process of writing the book was “transformative and intense” as she examined the lessons she’s learned from the past 37 years.

“Uncovering stories deep inside of me made me feel vulnerable and emotional, but through facing my shadows and insecurities I learned how to accept and love myself in a deeper way,” she wrote. “My intention in writing this book is to share how I overcame certain challenges in my life in hopes that it could help others who may be going thru similar experiences.”

In March, she announced that she was writing a book as a way to share her journey and examine the “many of the ups and downs” that played a part of her life. She shared an album of photos on Instagram that spanned her childhood, modeling career and life today with husband Tom Brady and their children, son Benjamin Rein, 8, and 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake.

On Thursday she announced that proceeds from the book will go to project Água Limpa, which helps protect water sources for future generations.

You can pick up a copy of her book on October 2 or pre-order the $27 hardcover now.