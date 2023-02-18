Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival in High Spirits

Bündchen was photographed smiling after landing in her home country of Brazil

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 18, 2023 05:13 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fresh faced Gisele Bündchen appears to be in good spirits as she makes her arrival at the international airport in Rio de Janeiro. Gisele opted for comfort in sweats as she exited to airport to get ready for the Carnival. Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 18 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JUCE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: JUCE / BACKGRID

Gisele Bündchen has landed in her home country for Carnival.

The 42-year-old supermodel, author, mom and entrepreneur was snapped on Saturday stepping off the plane in high spirits in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She smiled at photographers as she walked out of the airport in a comfy gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, along with a tan baseball hat and white sneakers. She carried a white bag in her arms and had a gray bag slung across her shoulder.

The annual event runs from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22 in Rio de Janeiro this year. The Brazilian festival usually kicks off the Friday afternoon before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent in the Catholic calendar, the 40-day period before Easter.

JUCE / BACKGRID

On Thursday, the supermodel showed just how ready she was for the event by posting a video showing off her dance moves alongside her friend and famous choreographer, Justin Neto.

In the clip, Bündchen looked like she had a blast as she smiled and grooved to the beat of "Balança Pema" by Brazilian artist Marisa Monte. She wore her hair down and donned a black sports bra with gray leggings, while Neto wore a tie-dye, Pac-Man tee and shorts.

"Getting in the mood for carnival!" she wrote on top of a second message written in Portuguese sharing a similar sentiment.

The joyful Instagram clip comes after the model's first single Valentine's Day following her Oct. 28 divorce from NFL star Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

RELATED Video: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Is Officially Finalized

During the holiday, she shared a set of photos of her with her pups, Fluffy and Lua, sharing cuddles and kisses.

"Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!" she wrote.

Bündchen seems to be focusing on doing things that make her happy, making a big return to modeling with a major fashion campaign with Louis Vuttion, modeling the label's Yayoi Kusama collection while topless and wearing jeans.

She was also spotted in Miami, where she currently resides with her two kids, sporting sexy designer bathing suits for what appears to be a large-scale fashion project.

A source close to the Bündchen revealed to PEOPLE that she's "starting over in a good frame of mind," and feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

