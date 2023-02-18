Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival in High Spirits

Gisele Bündchen has landed in her home country for Carnival.

The 42-year-old supermodel, author, mom and entrepreneur was snapped on Saturday stepping off the plane in high spirits in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She smiled at photographers as she walked out of the airport in a comfy gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, along with a tan baseball hat and white sneakers. She carried a white bag in her arms and had a gray bag slung across her shoulder.

The annual event runs from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22 in Rio de Janeiro this year. The Brazilian festival usually kicks off the Friday afternoon before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent in the Catholic calendar, the 40-day period before Easter.

On Thursday, the supermodel showed just how ready she was for the event by posting a video showing off her dance moves alongside her friend and famous choreographer, Justin Neto.

In the clip, Bündchen looked like she had a blast as she smiled and grooved to the beat of "Balança Pema" by Brazilian artist Marisa Monte. She wore her hair down and donned a black sports bra with gray leggings, while Neto wore a tie-dye, Pac-Man tee and shorts.

"Getting in the mood for carnival!" she wrote on top of a second message written in Portuguese sharing a similar sentiment.

The joyful Instagram clip comes after the model's first single Valentine's Day following her Oct. 28 divorce from NFL star Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

During the holiday, she shared a set of photos of her with her pups, Fluffy and Lua, sharing cuddles and kisses.

"Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!" she wrote.

Bündchen seems to be focusing on doing things that make her happy, making a big return to modeling with a major fashion campaign with Louis Vuttion, modeling the label's Yayoi Kusama collection while topless and wearing jeans.

She was also spotted in Miami, where she currently resides with her two kids, sporting sexy designer bathing suits for what appears to be a large-scale fashion project.

A source close to the Bündchen revealed to PEOPLE that she's "starting over in a good frame of mind," and feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."