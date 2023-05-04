Gisele Bündchen Fronts Sunny New Jimmy Choo Campaign: 'Who Is Ready for Summer?!'

"Gisele embodies the glamorous, confident and daring spirit of Jimmy Choo," the fashion house said in a press release

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 4, 2023 02:00 PM
Gisele Bundchen
Photo: Jimmy Choo

Gisele Bündchen is the star of a new Jimmy Choo Campaign!

The fashion house announced on Thursday that the Brazilian supermodel, 42, would be featured in its Summer 2023 campaign while sharing several shots of the supermodel in exotic locations wearing several items in the collection.

"Gisele embodies the glamorous, confident and daring spirit of Jimmy Choo," the fashion house said in a press release. "The epitome of a modern goddess, she commands full attention against a sun-drenched backdrop, her gaze and presence captivating and self-assured."

Bündchen could be seen posing on the beach in a yellow sweater with a brown hand-woven bucket bag and white sandals in several shots for the campaign. She also was photographed in front of green palms in a denim jacket and shorts ensemble with golden gladiator sandals and a white Jimmy Choo puff bag.

In additional photos, she posed on a red pool chair with gold heels and a matching gold beaded Jimmy Choo bag and a red lounge chair in platform heels. There is also a shot of the supermodel in the desert in a white dress with fringe in silver heels displaying a sparkly mini Jimmy Choo purse.

"Gisele's confident presence, and magnetism underscore versatility," the brand said. "Her statuesque posesand joyful sense of movement, as brought to life in the campaign film, embody the spirit of the brand."

Bündchen also took to Instagram to show off her latest gig, writing, "Who is ready for summer?! New @jimmychoo campaign! #JimmyChoo ✨✨✨"

Some of the items featured in the Jimmy Choo Summer 2023 collection campaign include the gold AGAVE FLAT gladiator sandal, pearl embellished Fayence slide, handwoven Bon Bon Bucket Maxi bag, Saeda Sanda Platform and the Indiya metallic sandal, which Bündchen modeled in the photos, per the press release.

Gisele Bundchen
Jimmy Choo

Bündchen has delved back into the style world, taking on several modeling engagements after her split from NFL star Tom Brady, 45. She kicked off the year by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton and has made several appearances at events like the Met Gala.

The supermodel attended the annual fashion-showcase event wearing a white silk tulle Chanel dress embroidered with eye-catching vertical stripes of white sequins.

The model accentuated her dress with a white silk tulle long Chanel cape embellished with feathers and camelias. Both her dress and cape are from the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2007 collection, according to a release from the brand.

Bündchen rocked Chanel shoes and carried a bag from the French label, topping off the look with earrings in 18K white gold, diamonds and cultured pearls, plus a ring in 18K white gold and diamonds.

"She is super charged about her career in the next few months," an insider told PEOPLE in January. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

The same source said Bündchen "feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," adding, "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

