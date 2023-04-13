Gisele Bündchen Shares Inspiring Quote About Storms and Regrowth in Latest Instagram Post

Gisele Bündchen is once again using her platform to inspire.

The model and mother, 42, shared a colorful Instagram photo on Thursday of herself sniffing some flowers, alongside a poetic caption that tied it all in.

"The same storm that knocks down the leaves, also makes the seeds sprout 💕," Bündchen wrote.

In the image, Bündchen can be seen surrounded by beautiful pink flowers, blue skies and a couple of palm trees, as she wears a simple white tank top and gold chain.

The new picture comes just days after the star caught up with Vanity Fair for the magazine's April cover story, in which she dished on ex-husband Tom Brady's final NFL game, her relationship with Joaquim Valente (whom she has been linked to for several months) co-parenting with Brady's former ex Bridget Moynahan and what's going on in the modeling scene right now.

Bündchen — who shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with Brady, 45 — finalized her divorce with the football player last October, shortly after announcing their decision to split after 13 years of marriage.

Praising her "great relationship" with Moynahan, Bündchen told the outlet, "Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you've gotta overcome it."

As she revealed to Vanity Fair, her first conversation with Moynahan came a year after the actress' son Jack, now 15, was born, and she called it a "challenging situation," but added that "love conquers all."

"My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that," she noted, adding, "Nothing is worth fighting [over]."

"My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?" Bündchen said of co-parenting. "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?' "

Gisele Bundchen. Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Elsewhere in the discussion, Bündchen opened up about watching Brady's final NFL game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside her kids, adding that the loss wasn't necessarily all his fault. The Dallas Cowboys eliminated her ex-husband's team in the playoffs back in January.

"It was tough, but you know what? Let's just be honest. It's a team sport and you can't play alone," she told Vanity Fair. "I think he did great under the circumstances that he had," she added before noting that "he had no offensive line."

Bündchen also slammed rumors that she and Brady split over his decision to continue playing professional football past a time she was comfortable with. Calling the buzz "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard," Bündchen continued of her ex-husband, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever."

"If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," she added. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."