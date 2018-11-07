Gisele Bündchen Inspired the Makeup Look for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gisele Bündchen hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings over a decade ago, but the supermodel is still the inspiration behind the glowy makeup look at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“She was very much my inspiration,” 2018 lead makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The look reminds me of a golden goddess.”

Tilbury adds, “It’s not heavy or overly contoured. It’s just very pretty, sun-kissed and dreamy. The last time I did the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show makeup, the look was a little bit stronger. This year it’s a fresh, natural glamour. I want the models to look like the most beautiful versions of themselves.”

Much of the inspiration for many of the products in Tilbury’s namesake beauty line came from her days working backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show years ago — and she plans on using many of them this year. “

Gisele was the one who inspired my Wonderglow Face Primer, which I’m using to give the models’ faces a lit-from-within radiance,” she explains.

As for the rest of the complexion, the pro uses cream blush Beach Sticks in different hues (depending on the model’s skin tone) for a flush. “I’m putting it where the sun would naturally hit after applying my Airbrush Flawless Finishing Powder in the T-zone,” Tilbury says.

On the eyes, Tilbury is using three shades from her formerly limited edition Exagger-Eyes palette, which she’s bringing back just for the fashion show.

“This palette sold out so fast, and when I knew I was doing the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show makeup, I knew I had to bring it back,” Tilbury tells us. “It gives that dreamy goddess kind of eye.”

To achieve the look, Tilbury does three simple steps: She blends the rosewood taupe brown in the models’ crease, presses the shimmering rose gold on the lid and taps a tiny bit of the glittery gold inside the inner corner of the eyes.

Model Maggie Laine getting her makeup done by Charlotte Tilbury at the makeup test two days before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Tilbury’s continuing the glowing vibes by lathering each model’s body in a mixture of her Magic Cream and Supermodel Body Slimmer Shimmer.

“The Supermodel Body Shimmer I literally created backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as I was highlighting and smoothing their limbs. It just makes their bodies look so angelic and divine,” she says.

In addition to using products from her own makeup line to create the luminous look, Tilbury’s also incorporating some of Victoria’s Secret’s own beauty products, too.

A close look at model Maggie Laine's eyeshadow at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 makeup test. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

“To keep the brows looking fresh, I’m lightly filling them in and locking them in place with the Victoria's Secret Brow or Never Eyebrow Gel,” Tilbury says. “We’re also only applying the Victoria’s Secret Major Lashes Full Volume Mascara on the top lashes to keep the eyes looking open and awake.”

Keeping with the natural theme, Tilbury selected a muted, pinky nude color — the Victoria’s Secret Velvet Matte Cream Liquid Lip in Showstopper — for every one of the models.

But to make sure the shade flatters each woman’s complexion, the makeup artist’s starting by lining the ladies’ lip with one of three lip liners: Venus, Pillowtalk or Supersize Me (all from her cosmetics line). To finish the lips, she’s topping each model off with a swipe of the high shine Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Gloss for a plumping effect.

Like with the lip base, the models will also all be wearing three different LeChat Dare to Wear nail polish hues — Just Breath, Innocence and True Honesty (left to right, below).

“This year’s nail color was inspired by the iconic, glamorous and natural Angel look,” nail lead Hien Pham tells us exclusively. “The models will be wearing one of the two pinky nude colors, and all the PINK girls will wear the True Honesty. It will take over 60 bottles of nail lacquer to do all the looks!”

And of course, each model couldn’t hit the catwalk without a spritz of perfume. This year, the girls will all be wearing the same scent: Victoria’s Secret LOVE Star. The newest fragrance from the brand will get each girl ready for the runway, thanks to the fruit floral’s luscious notes of rosegold apple, lilies and night air.