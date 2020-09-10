Gisele Bündchen Teams with App Insight Timer on Personal Guided Meditations

The model and environmentalist's first guided meditation is available for listening now — and it's free!

Gisele Bündchen is making it her mission to encourage positivity and self-care.

After falling in love with the power of meditation early in her career, the supermodel and environmentalist, 40, is now partnering with Insight Timer, the world's largest free meditation app, to create a monthly series, which she records for listeners in both English and Portuguese. The series kicks off today with Bündchen's debut Hope In Times Of Uncertainty.

“Meditation transformed my life in incredible ways and gave birth to a new phase in my life that brought me much more joy and balance than I’d ever experienced before. It continues to be a powerful, positive influence in my life today,” Bündchen said.

The star also explained how the calming practice came to her "life during a very challenging time" and brought her "more clarity, joy and a deeper understanding of myself and the world." She hopes that her guided meditations, which are free to anyone with the Insight Timer app, do the same.

Bündchen said, "I’m so happy for this partnership with Insight Timer to be able to share this amazing tool with as many people as possible."

Insight Timer's CEO Christopher Plowman believes Bündchen's global following will help spread the message of meditation around the world. “With her passion for sharing meditation and international following, we are excited to have Gisele align with our brand to bring free meditation to the planet, particularly during these times of heightened stress and anxiety," he said.