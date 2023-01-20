Gisele Bündchen Has 'Newfound Energy' Post Tom Brady Divorce: 'She's Supercharged About Her Career'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce was finalized in October after 13 years of marriage

By
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business.

and
Published on January 20, 2023 06:21 PM
gisele bundchen
Gisele Bundchen. Photo: Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Gisele Bündchen is settling into life after divorce.

The supermodel, 42, who finalized her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady in October, has been spending time exercising in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

A source tells PEOPLE that she "loves Costa Rica, and feels good and healthy there. She is fit and keeping active."

"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," the source says. "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

Bündchen is also ready to jump back into modeling in a major way. She kicked off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalizing her divorce

"She is super charged about her career in the next few months," the source adds. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

Bündchen and her two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, alongside Valente, the family's instructor, two weeks after her divorce from Brady, 45, was finalized.

In new photos that surfaced earlier this month, the pair were spotted running together in Costa Rica.

A source close to Bündchen tells PEOPLE that she and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren't rushing into putting any type of romantic label on their relationship.

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," the insider says. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

A second insider close to Bündchen notes that the star is "focused on her kids, her health and work," adding, "She is happy and doing really well."

"She had a wonderful Christmas in Brazil. It was the perfect trip. She feels excited and hopeful about the new year," the source continues. "Last year was rough, but she is confident that things will just keep going up from here. She has no regrets. She wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option."

After 13 years of marriage, Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce on Oct. 28.

Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized in Glades County, Fla. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel entered into a marital settlement agreement three days earlier, "which includes a parenting plan," per the documents. However, according to a state law, the details of their settlement agreement and custody details will not be publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy.

Additionally, both parties did not file "any of their financial disclosures with the Court."

