Gisele Bündchen Flaunts Her Toned Beach Figure in Leopard Bikini: 'Sunday, Summer and Sunshine'

Gisele Bündchen is enjoying the summer weather and showing off her beach body.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old Brazilian supermodel shared a snap of her stunning figure during a sun-filled beach day, rocking leopard print string bikini bottoms and a matching brown top as she shielded her eyes from the sun rays.

"Sunday, summer and sunshine = Heaven 😊," she captioned the Instagram photo along with her native Portuguese translation.

Bündchen's husband and NFL star Tom Brady gushed over her post in the comments section saying, "MISSING YOU," along with several hearts and heart-eye emojis.

The couple - who tied the knot in February 2009 - shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8. Brady also has a 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

While it is unclear where Brady is currently, last week, his wife shared a photo for Father's Day of the athlete enjoying a day of horseback riding with his three kids, and next week Brady is set to participate in The Match in Montana.

Along with her sexy beach snaps, the supermodel has been candid about embracing her body the older she gets. Last year when the model celebrated her 40th birthday, she spoke with Allure about the changes (and beauty) that come with aging.

"When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I've lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude," she said. "As I've gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I'm grateful for every experience, and every year of my life so far."

Bündchen has often spoken about her gratitude, recently telling her social media followers about how she likes to spend time in nature whenever she needs to reflect on her experiences and recharge.

"Imagine if we recharged as often as we recharge our phones? Most of the time we don't realize we are burned out until we are completely drained - mentally, emotionally, and physically," she captioned another bikini-clad photo as she sat on a rock by the water.

"It definitely doesn't feel good when I'm like this, and that's why I try to find time to recharge every day, whether meditating, praying, taking a walk in nature, enjoying the sunrise or even just taking a moment to breathe deeply. I think we would be much happier if we took a little time to recharge our batteries everyday," she continued.

Bündchen is a vocal environmental activist often sharing similar tips online of being one with nature along with her eco-efforts as an ambassador of the United Nations Environment Program, also detailed in her book, the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.