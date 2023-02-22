Gisele Bündchen Graces First 'Vogue' Cover in Edgy Red Look Since Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is a cover girl once again.

The supermodel, 42, graces the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Italia, marking her first since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized.

For her edgy cover, out Feb. 28, Bündchen dons an all-red Maison Valentino look complete with matching nails and fiery red hair and lips. She accessorized her ensemble with Kenneth Jay Lane earrings and Patricia von Musulin bracelets.

Daring proved to be the theme of her shoot. Another snap inside of the magazine shows the newly-divorced star posing in a Saint Laurent lambskin jacket and a body-hugging viscose dress. Her silver earrings and bracelets from Patricia Von Musulin completed the look.

Although she wears her iconic dark blonde tresses in a Dolce & Gabbana stretch silk veil dress, for the most part she stays outside of the box with a Givenchy lace bra and panties set paired with a satin trench coat for one look, and a fabulous auburn-hued afro with an Off-White sleeveless dress for another.

Bündchen's new cover comes months after she and the former NFL quarterback, 45, officially divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized on Oct. 28 in Glades County, Florida. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

That day, the former couple — who share son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10 — both explained their decision to split in lengthy posts on Instagram.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," he continued. "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

In the months since, Brady struggled with an up-and-down final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before announcing on Feb. 1 that he was retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Shortly after, Bündchen commented on Brady's announcement post.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," she wrote in the comments, along with a prayer-hands emoji.

An insider close to the supermodel later told PEOPLE she has nothing negative to say about her ex-husband and that she is "sincerely happy" for Brady in whatever he does.

"Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," the source said.