Gisele Bündchen Graces First 'Vogue' Cover in Edgy Red Look Since Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's divorce was finalized in late October, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time

By
Published on February 22, 2023 11:25 PM
Gisele Bündchen Covers First Magazine Since Tom Brady Divorce
Photo: Marzo fondo bianco

Gisele Bündchen is a cover girl once again.

The supermodel, 42, graces the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Italia, marking her first since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized.

For her edgy cover, out Feb. 28, Bündchen dons an all-red Maison Valentino look complete with matching nails and fiery red hair and lips. She accessorized her ensemble with Kenneth Jay Lane earrings and Patricia von Musulin bracelets.

Daring proved to be the theme of her shoot. Another snap inside of the magazine shows the newly-divorced star posing in a Saint Laurent lambskin jacket and a body-hugging viscose dress. Her silver earrings and bracelets from Patricia Von Musulin completed the look.

Although she wears her iconic dark blonde tresses in a Dolce & Gabbana stretch silk veil dress, for the most part she stays outside of the box with a Givenchy lace bra and panties set paired with a satin trench coat for one look, and a fabulous auburn-hued afro with an Off-White sleeveless dress for another.

Bündchen's new cover comes months after she and the former NFL quarterback, 45, officially divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized on Oct. 28 in Glades County, Florida. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

That day, the former couple — who share son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10 — both explained their decision to split in lengthy posts on Instagram.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," he continued. "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Poses in See-Through Dress for Another Photoshoot 3 Months After Tom Brady Divorce

In the months since, Brady struggled with an up-and-down final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before announcing on Feb. 1 that he was retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Shortly after, Bündchen commented on Brady's announcement post.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," she wrote in the comments, along with a prayer-hands emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An insider close to the supermodel later told PEOPLE she has nothing negative to say about her ex-husband and that she is "sincerely happy" for Brady in whatever he does.

"Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," the source said.

Related Articles
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Tom Brady Divorce by Smooching Her Dogs
Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady Posts 'Love Is Not a Transaction' on First Valentine's Day Since Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Poses in See-Through Dress for Another Photoshoot 3 Months After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele at carnival
Gisele Bündchen Says 'It Was So Special to Return to Carnival' Alongside Photos of Celebration in Brazil
Miami, FL - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO until 4:30 pm ET on January 27, 2023 ** Showing him what he’s missing? After stepping back from her career to focus on being a mother and wife, Gisele Bündchen appears to be eager to get back in front of the camera. The Brazilian model was seen yesterday getting back to work in Hollywood Fl after returning from a vacation in Costa Rica where she enjoyed some R&R with jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente. Gisele appears to be eager to get back to work following her split from ex Tom Brady. The 42 year old top model was seen showing off her amazing figure in a shimmery purple swimsuit. In an interview with Elle, the model admitted that she was grateful for the time she had supporting Tom in his career and raising their children, saying she's "so grateful" to have been a part of "really shaping who [her children] are as people." "I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife," she said. "And now it's going to be my turn. It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever.I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose," she said. CREDIT: MEGA/BACKGRID Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bundchen at Carnival
See Gisele Bündchen's Style Evolution as She Celebrates Brazil's Carnival Over the Years
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'
Gisele Bundchen dancing
Watch Gisele Bündchen Joyfully Dance as She Prepares for Carnival with Famous Choreographer
Gisele Bundchen Louis Vuitton Yayoi Kusama collection
Gisele Bündchen Returns to Modeling Post-Tom Brady Divorce for New Louis Vuitton Campaign
gisele bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Has 'Newfound Energy' Post Tom Brady Divorce: 'She's Supercharged About Her Career'
Gisele Bündchen is enjoying the single life with a fun night at Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival
Gisele Bündchen Parties with Pals at Rio de Janeiro Carnival
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnKMtKRuCeq/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Shares Tranquil Wishes for 2023 Following Divorce from Tom Brady
EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Her Fit Physique as She Steps Out With a New Dog in Miami
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out in Miami in Matching Spandex Set: She 'Loves' Working Again, Says Source
Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fresh faced Gisele Bündchen appears to be in good spirits as she makes her arrival at the international airport in Rio de Janeiro. Gisele opted for comfort in sweats as she exited to airport to get ready for the Carnival. Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 18 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JUCE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival in High Spirits
Tom Brady with daughter on a skiing trip
Tom Brady Enjoys Special 'Daddy Daughter Date' While Skiing with Vivian on Family Trip: Photo