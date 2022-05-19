Gisele Bündchen Felt 'Uncomfortable' with Her 'Butt Hanging Out' on Victoria's Secret Runway

"I always made sure that my back was covered," Gisele Bündchen recounted from her tenure as a Victoria's Secret Angel, walking in her final runway show for the brand in 2005

Gisele Bündchen prefers to keep her assets secure.

The Brazilian model, 41, reminisced about her time as a Victoria's Secret Angel and the uncomfortable experience of having her "butt hanging out" on the runway for British Vogue's latest "Life in Looks" video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I always made sure that my back was covered because it just made me uncomfortable walking on a runway with my butt hanging out, from looking from down, up," Bündchen said. "I was like, 'That's not gonna happen.' But I always had fun on the shows. It was always like a production, there was always someone singing, there was always something happening. It was a fun experience."

She recalled another wardrobe malfunction while walking the the Victoria's Secret Runway Show for the last time in 2005, after becoming one of the coveted VS Angels in 1999.

"That was, 'I'm bringing sexy back,'" she sang lyrics as she recounted. "Justin Timberlake was performing on this thing with that song, I remember. And I was coming out, and my wing was broken actually.

"As you can see, it doesn't look like a wing, the other side, for some reason. And I remember everybody's [like], 'The wing is broken!' I'm like, 'Whatever, we have to go out. So, it's just gonna go with that broken wing.' But that was my last fashion show for Victoria's Secret," Bündchen said.

That same year, Bündchen accompanied then boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio to the 77th Academy Awards, where she donned a strapless, goddess-like Dior white dress.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen Credit: Ron Galella/Getty

"Leo was getting the nomination and he invited me to go with him. And he was my boyfriend at the time," she said. "Yeah, John Galliano made this dress, it was a Dior dress. I just loved it, all the embroidery.

RELATED VIDEO: Sportscaster Jim Gray Explains What Makes Family Dinners with Tom Brady & Gisele 'Comfortable'