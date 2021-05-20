Gisele Bündchen Says She Feels 'Better at 40 Than I Felt at 30'

"I think the 40s are going to be awesome. I'm like, 'Let's go!'" the supermodel shared

Nearly a year after turning 40, Gisele Bündchen is fully embracing her new decade.

The supermodel got candid about beauty and aging during a Dior Skincare Digital Talk in celebration of the brand's new Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum. "With age comes wisdom, don't you feel that? I feel better at 40 than I felt at 30, I can tell you that much," Bündchen said. "I think the 40s are going to be awesome. The 20s were a little challenging, I'm not going to lie. The 30s, I was getting a grip on stuff. Now the 40s, I'm like, 'Let's go!'"

While she's excited for this new chapter, Bündchen does admit it comes with some physical changes. "I feel like the eyes are definitely the most sensitive part of the face. As I'm maturing, I will say [it] is where I definitely notice that is where I want to have the most care," the model said.

When Bündchen was in her 20s, she didn't "really care so much" about her eyes, but now, it's one of her top skincare priorities. "I'm like, 'Okay let me remove my makeup,'" she said. "I feel like the eyes are the window of the soul. I'm more aware of it than ever."

In addition to maintaining a well-rounded skincare regimen, Bündchen believes that beauty begins with a healthy diet.

"I always say let thy food be your medicine because I also think food is very important. If you eat a bunch of greasy food, it's going be hard to have really good skin," the model said. "The more you eat your vegetables, that's going to reflect in your skin."

When the model approached her 40th birthday last year, she reflected on the joys and difficulties of getting older in an interview with Allure.